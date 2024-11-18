The Best Desserts To Pair With An Espresso Martini
A boozy and lightly sweet espresso martini is a treat in of itself, but it is even better when paired with a delectable dessert. Chris Cusack, owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse in Houston, Texas and a Level 1 Sommelier and Cicerone, lent us his professional opinion on the best desserts to pair with this fun cocktail.
"A great pairing with boozy coffee beverages is panna cotta or flan," Cusack told Food Republic. Panna cotta is a creamy Italian pudding set with gelatin, and flan can vary from global cuisine to cuisine, but is usually a gently-baked custard with a dark caramel sauce. "The sweet creaminess of these dishes pairs so well with coffee," Cusack explained.
Since a classic espresso martini recipe contains nothing more than a shot of espresso, vodka, and coffee liqueur, these creamy desserts act like the complementary milk or creamer that often accompanies a cup of joe. To switch things up, an airy soufflé espresso martini plays well with the rich egginess of a flan, and a warmly spiced pumpkin espresso martini is an excellent pairing with a vanilla panna cotta. "Tiramisu also jumps to mind, given its espresso notes," Cusack said, and really, any dessert that has coffee or chocolate is a natural fit — try Boston cream pie, chocolate mousse, or coffee gelato.
An espresso martini also pairs well with some fruity desserts
While creamy, chocolatey, and java-flavored desserts are obvious (and delicious) choices, you can take your espresso martini dessert pairing in a more unexpected direction, too. "I'm reminded of people using a twist of lemon in their espresso, which makes me think that a dessert featuring lemon curd or candied lemon would be a great complement," Chris Cusack said. Lemon tarts, possets, lemon meringue pie, or zesty shortbread cookies are all desserts that provide a complex and acidic pairing.
In a similar vein, orange juice and espresso over ice is another popular drink, as is an espresso tonic, which is often garnished with an orange slice or twist. As such, orange-flavored sweets are another sophisticated choice to indulge in with your dessert martini. This pairing pulls out the brightness and fruity notes in the coffee itself — try an orange sorbet or orange walnut Bundt cake. Or, for the best of both worlds, go for any sweets that pair orange and chocolate!