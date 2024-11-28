Flavorful Ice Cubes Are The Key To Richer Espresso Martinis

Espresso martinis are all the rage these days, and a single sip is enough to show why. Creamy, sweet, bitter, and strong, the cocktail takes the concept of the ever-popular vodka and Red Bull and turns it into something delicious and, dare we say, sophisticated. A typical espresso martini gets its chill from being shaken with ice and then served neat, but for those looking to increase the punch of their drink — in terms of caffeine, not alcohol — there's a simple and delicious solution: coffee ice cubes.

There are two approaches to this twist on the classic. The first is to chill the drink like normal in the shaker, then serve it on the rocks with coffee ice cubes. This will give you an extra-cold drink bursting with coffee flavor. But if you want to take things further, try blending your espresso martini ingredients with the coffee ice cubes to make a frozen espresso martini.

Taking your leftover coffee at the end of the day and freezing it in an ice tray is a great way to give it a second life, and there are many unexpected applications. Create the perfect iced coffee that will never get watered down, add an extra caffeinated kick to matcha or chai — or even cocktails like old fashions or negronis, or add it to chili to get that hint of bitterness to accentuate the spices — after all, coffee is key to elevating chili.