Flavorful Ice Cubes Are The Key To Richer Espresso Martinis
Espresso martinis are all the rage these days, and a single sip is enough to show why. Creamy, sweet, bitter, and strong, the cocktail takes the concept of the ever-popular vodka and Red Bull and turns it into something delicious and, dare we say, sophisticated. A typical espresso martini gets its chill from being shaken with ice and then served neat, but for those looking to increase the punch of their drink — in terms of caffeine, not alcohol — there's a simple and delicious solution: coffee ice cubes.
There are two approaches to this twist on the classic. The first is to chill the drink like normal in the shaker, then serve it on the rocks with coffee ice cubes. This will give you an extra-cold drink bursting with coffee flavor. But if you want to take things further, try blending your espresso martini ingredients with the coffee ice cubes to make a frozen espresso martini.
Taking your leftover coffee at the end of the day and freezing it in an ice tray is a great way to give it a second life, and there are many unexpected applications. Create the perfect iced coffee that will never get watered down, add an extra caffeinated kick to matcha or chai — or even cocktails like old fashions or negronis, or add it to chili to get that hint of bitterness to accentuate the spices — after all, coffee is key to elevating chili.
More fun twists on espresso martinis
One of the great things about an espresso martini is that, like its non-alcoholic coffee counterpart, it's wildly customizable. You can use regular vodka or vanilla vodka, but that's just the beginning.
To truly elevate your espresso martini, add another creamy ingredient: Coffee creamer gives a rich mouthfeel and sweet taste to your espresso martini. Use this in a one-to-one ratio with vodka for the best results. The best part about this addition is how many doors it opens. Whether you go with chocolate, toffee nut, vanilla, or even something like pistachio or peppermint, the possibilities are endless.
Speaking of changing the flavor profile, you can swap vodka for a darker liquor if you're making a pumpkin spice espresso martini. Whether you use storebought or homemade pumpkin puree, or simply opt for a pumpkin syrup, make sure to offset it with either dairy or creamer to get the same silky, sweet feeling as the original. Specifically, try bourbon or brandy to complement the flavors of coffee and pumpkin.
For a truly unique twist on an espresso martini, try substituting half of the coffee liqueur with crème de cassis. The combination of tart fruitiness is a perfect accompaniment to the sweetness and bitterness already present in the cocktail. Try adding equal parts chocolate liqueur for a take on a black forest espresso martini.