This Was The First Fast Food Restaurant In History — And It's Not What You'd Expect

There are certain mental images that immediately pop up when the topic of fast food arises, such as late-night trips to McDonald's and the always-affordable Taco Bell, or road trip refueling stops at Starbucks or Dunkin'. But there's one place likely to be conspicuously absent from the most top-of-mind memories, which is ironic because it's the institution that started it all — the originator of fast food as we know it: White Castle.

While the primary association many millennials and Gen Z-ers have with White Castle will probably be in the context of the 2004 stoner comedy "Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle," the 100-plus-year-old chain deserves its moment in the sun — not only for creating the fast food industry when it opened its doors in 1921, but also for surviving the rise of a legion of competitors and imitators. While it may have been surpassed by the likes of McDonald's, which didn't open its doors until nearly 20 years later, it has displayed remarkable resilience, still boasting 345 locations nationwide as of May 2024.

Its burgers might not be considered peak gourmet — coming in just 11th in a 2024 ranking of best and worst fast food burgers based on Reddit reviews — but that didn't stop the chain from experiencing over $104 million in growth from 2019 to 2023, based primarily on its 24-hour operation, a policy which dates back to its founding in the 1920s.