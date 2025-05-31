The US State That Eats The Most Fast Food Isn't Florida, New York Or Texas

Benjamin Franklin once wrote, "In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes." Maybe if Ben was alive in America today, he'd append "fast food" to that idiom. The culinary landscape of the United States is dominated by fast food chains, lining highways across the country and feeding small towns and big cities alike. But while Americans are united in our shared love of quick eats, it may surprise you which state actually eats the most fast food. It's not one of the states with tens of millions of people like New York or California, but the little state of Maryland.

A recent study by the Auguste Escoffier School Of Culinary Arts determined that the home of Old Bay Seasoning was the nation's fast food capital, based on metrics measuring: the number of fast food restaurants per capita, what proportion of all restaurants in the state serve fast food, and how much money Maryland residents spend on fast food as compared to their total food budget. By that measure, Maryland — which sits in the top third of American states by population, at a little over 6 million people — beat out Nevada, Illinois, New York, and Hawaii, which filled out the rest of the top five "Fast Food States" according to the Escoffier School.