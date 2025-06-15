The Vintage 1950s Burger Chain That Still Exists In Only One US State

In its heyday, Henry's Hamburgers was seen as a real competitor for McDonald's and Burger King. The foundation of the Henry's menu were 15-cent burgers, 10-cent fries, and a 29-cent tartar sauce-topped fish sandwich akin to McDonald's immensely popular Filet-O-Fish. The franchise even sold fried shrimp at one point, advertising their seafood offerings as part of the "adult menu that kids love."

So what caused the downfall of Henry's Hamburgers? As other burger chains started to open up more car-friendly drive-through locations, Henry's failed to suit, which undoubtedly impacted sales. By the 1970s, it became more challenging to compete with the viral growth of these other chains, which were able to outspend Henry's when it came to advertising and updating their menus. Following internal mergers and ownership changes, many Henry's locations across the country closed down.

The final blow came after a widespread rumor claimed that certain Chicago locations were cutting costs by incorporating horse meat (which was FDA-approved at the time) into their burger patties. Though any proof of the claims have been lost to history, this controversy led to the eventual closure of Chicago's remaining Henry's locations, leaving only Michigan's Benton Harbor location. Since opening in 1959, it has remained dedicated to the chain's "great tradition of better taste," and has succeeded due to the addition of drive-through service in 1988. To this day, the existing Henry's Hamburgers offers many of the original franchise's menu items like the fish sandwich, as well as new dishes like chili dogs and fried catfish.