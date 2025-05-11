Why Don't Most Fast Food Restaurants Serve Alcohol?

Have you ever felt like your go-to fast food order is missing something ... a bit more adult, perhaps? After all, there's nothing quite like cracking open a cold beer after biting into a juicy burger, or sipping on a sparkling red wine with some fried chicken. Sadly, for those who enjoy a bit of buzz with their meals, most fast food restaurants do not sell alcoholic beverages. That doesn't mean it isn't allowed — but most chains feel it is more trouble than it's worth.

Selling alcohol can be profitable for a restaurant; in fact, many eateries rely on alcohol sales to keep things afloat. For fast food chains, however, there are better ways to turn a profit that don't require as much work. Obtaining a liquor license is a time-consuming process that can cost a lot of money, requires major oversight, and varies dramatically depending on which state you're in. For chains that span across state lines, navigating these technicalities would be difficult to manage and maintain, especially because you have to reapply for the license every few years.

There are also specific rules on which employees can sell alcohol in many states. If your cashier is under 21, they will need to locate a coworker who is of age to complete your order, which can take excess time that fast food chains don't have to waste — especially when quick service is their whole schtick. Ultimately, many fast food chains feel that adding alcohol to menus, even a small selection of beer and wine, is more of a hassle than an opportunity for profit.