Why Don't Most Fast Food Restaurants Serve Alcohol?
Have you ever felt like your go-to fast food order is missing something ... a bit more adult, perhaps? After all, there's nothing quite like cracking open a cold beer after biting into a juicy burger, or sipping on a sparkling red wine with some fried chicken. Sadly, for those who enjoy a bit of buzz with their meals, most fast food restaurants do not sell alcoholic beverages. That doesn't mean it isn't allowed — but most chains feel it is more trouble than it's worth.
Selling alcohol can be profitable for a restaurant; in fact, many eateries rely on alcohol sales to keep things afloat. For fast food chains, however, there are better ways to turn a profit that don't require as much work. Obtaining a liquor license is a time-consuming process that can cost a lot of money, requires major oversight, and varies dramatically depending on which state you're in. For chains that span across state lines, navigating these technicalities would be difficult to manage and maintain, especially because you have to reapply for the license every few years.
There are also specific rules on which employees can sell alcohol in many states. If your cashier is under 21, they will need to locate a coworker who is of age to complete your order, which can take excess time that fast food chains don't have to waste — especially when quick service is their whole schtick. Ultimately, many fast food chains feel that adding alcohol to menus, even a small selection of beer and wine, is more of a hassle than an opportunity for profit.
Fast food chains where you can snag a boozy beverage
It's not impossible to find a fast food joint that will also sell you a cold beer or glass of wine (if you're of age, of course). Keep in mind that not every location has the same offerings, including alcoholic beverages, so curb your expectations and make a backup plan to attend a bar if your local fast food joint doesn't serve booze.
Certain Shake Shack locations serve select alcoholic beverages and often have beer collaborations with various breweries. You can also find adults-only beverages at select Smashburger locations.
Most of us can agree that tacos and alcohol are a perfect pair — and one ever-popular fast food chain seems to agree. Not only is Taco Bell one of the most affordable fast food options around, it also offers alcoholic beverage products at certain locations, including hard liquor. Twisted Freezes are offered at Taco Bell Cantina locations, and can be infused with hard liquors like rum, vodka, and tequila upon request to make adults-only beverages that pair beautifully with a Crunchwrap Supreme. Beer, wine, and sangria are also available at most Taco Bell Cantina locations for those who don't want to risk a brain freeze.