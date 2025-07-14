Review: These Starbucks Secret Menu Drinks Are Now Official. Here Are The Ones You Should Try

Everyone loves a good "secret menu" item. Ordering one makes you feel like an elite customer with special privileges. At Starbucks, the secret menu is nothing new, but starting today, you don't have to be in the know to get a taste of the unique offerings. The coffee giant finally added four secret menu drinks to the app — two refreshers and two coffee-based drinks — that everyone can enjoy.

While the first four new drinks to drop are all twists on regular menu items, the changes made to the classic recipes turn them into something else entirely. And this release is apparently just the start of what Starbucks is cooking up, too. There's also a contest in the works that allows you to submit your favorite drink customizations for a chance to not only have them featured on the new secret menu, but also win a $25,000 grand prize.

So, were these secret menu beverages worth declassifying? And, more pressingly, should you give them a try? I headed over to my local Starbucks first thing this morning and ordered all four to taste them myself. Looks like the secret is out!