Review: These Starbucks Secret Menu Drinks Are Now Official. Here Are The Ones You Should Try
Everyone loves a good "secret menu" item. Ordering one makes you feel like an elite customer with special privileges. At Starbucks, the secret menu is nothing new, but starting today, you don't have to be in the know to get a taste of the unique offerings. The coffee giant finally added four secret menu drinks to the app — two refreshers and two coffee-based drinks — that everyone can enjoy.
While the first four new drinks to drop are all twists on regular menu items, the changes made to the classic recipes turn them into something else entirely. And this release is apparently just the start of what Starbucks is cooking up, too. There's also a contest in the works that allows you to submit your favorite drink customizations for a chance to not only have them featured on the new secret menu, but also win a $25,000 grand prize.
So, were these secret menu beverages worth declassifying? And, more pressingly, should you give them a try? I headed over to my local Starbucks first thing this morning and ordered all four to taste them myself. Looks like the secret is out!
Taste test: Cookies On Top
Starbucks' new Cookies On Top drink was curated with cookies and cream lovers in mind, and if you count yourself as one, it won't let you down. At its core, it's Starbucks Cold Brew, something many of us know and love. It also features two pumps of vanilla syrup and Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam and cookie crumbles on top. A Tall costs $7 plus tax.
As I anticipated, Starbucks' Cookies On Top had a bold cookies and cream flavor that lives up to its name with a single sip, but it provides your palate for more than just that. A smooth, rich, cold brew coffee flavor backs up the initial cookies and cream burst, and that is what made me go back for more. Overall, it's fairly sweet for someone like me who typically drinks black coffee without sugar, but I was quite surprised by how much I enjoyed it. Despite the cookies and vanilla syrup, it didn't go overboard on sweetness. Plus, the Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam on top provided a decadent mouthfeel I couldn't resist. As a result, this drink didn't last too long — I drank it down pretty quickly.
Taste test: Dragonfruit Glow-Up
Next up was Starbucks' Dragonfruit Glow-Up. It puts a playful spin on the beloved Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher by blending it with peach juice and topping it with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam. At face value, it sounded like it had a lot going on, maybe too much. After the first few sips, though, those worries were assuaged with the sweet taste of this unique menu twist.
I'm sure that the Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher is tasty in its classic format, but the addition of blended peach juice is what really puts it over the top for me. Somehow, all of the different fruit flavors held their own, too. Instead of one or more of the elements getting lost in the mix, they are layered in expert fashion. As a result, it's sweet, super refreshing, and has a subtle hint of tartness at the end. Oh yeah, the Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam is stellar, too. Is it necessary? No, but it provides a creamy mouthfeel that can only be described as heavenly when paired with the tropical notes below. Seriously, the Dragonfruit Glow-Up is no joke. It had me wishing I could finish it on the beach surrounded by palm trees. For $7.30 plus tax, a Tall could be all yours.
Taste test: Lemon, Tea & Pearls
Starbucks Lemon, Tea & Pearls is an upgraded version of your everyday Arnold Palmer. While a mix of lemonade and iced tea is refreshing by any standards, Starbucks takes it a step further by throwing some raspberry-flavored popping pearls into the mix. If you aren't familiar with what they are — I wasn't — think of them like mini boba balls that taste like raspberry instead of tapioca. As someone who just encountered popping pearls for the first time this morning, I can tell you that they added a whole lot more to the drink than I expected. The raspberry flavor is quite subtle when paired with the bold taste of lemon and black tea, but the texture was magnificent.
Aside from the raspberry-flavored popping pearls, the Lemon, Tea & Pearls boasts all the classic Arnold Palmer flavors you could want. I could tell that the tea was good quality, too. This beverage is light and refreshing, especially when you compare it to the new secret menu coffee drinks. If you're looking to cool down with your next Starbucks order but still want some sweetness (as well as some literal pop), it's a solid pick. Lemon, Tea & Pearls would also make a great choice for those looking for a small dose of caffeine. A Tall size costs $5.20 plus tax, too, so it's also the cheapest of the new drinks.
Taste test: Just Add White Mocha
If you're a fan of Starbucks Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso, get ready to be wowed with the new Just Add White Mocha. It enhances the typical recipe with two pumps of White Chocolate Mocha Sauce and a layer of Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam on top. If you haven't already guessed based on the description, it's a sugary wonderland, so if you don't like extra-sweet drinks, I'd steer clear. If that doesn't scare you off, though, you can get a Tall-sized one for $7 plus tax.
While sipping my Just Add White Mocha, I detected lots of brown sugar and a decadent creaminess. I didn't get any of the white chocolate taste until the end, but it added a nice layer of flavor nonetheless. Just like with the other new secret menu drinks, the Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam was the cherry on top. Rich, creamy, and oh so delicious, it adds all the finishing flair you could want.
Admittedly, the Just Add White Mocha was my least favorite drink of the bunch. Generally speaking, I'm not the biggest fan of white chocolate or extra-sweet drinks, so it had a few things working against it regarding my preferences. Still, the mix of brown sugar, vanilla, and white chocolate comes together in a way that many people will love. It's basically a liquid dessert in a cup, after all.
Overall impressions
All four of the new Starbucks secret menu drinks are pretty sweet. As a result, they wouldn't be a go-to pick for me, but that doesn't mean they don't have a slew of redeeming qualities. Plus, shaking things up with a new drink is always a good idea. The best part of the new secret menu drinks was the Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam, minus the Lemon, Tea & Pearls, which doesn't feature the ingredient. It's rich, creamy, and adds a delectable taste and texture when the drink below filters through it into your mouth. It definitely holds its structure better than the cold foam found on Sabrina Carpenter's Strawberry Daydream Refresher at Dunkin', too.
This app-exclusive deal is a clever way for Starbucks to get itself in on the secret menu hacks that have permeated social media — and the internet — at large for years. If you are more of a black coffee drinker, I doubt these drinks will get the job done for you. But if you're looking for a sweet treat with a side of trendiness, I recommend giving them a try. Personally, the refreshers are more my speed — while still extra-sweet in my book, they offer a nice flavor balance without a huge dose of caffeine. I could see myself sipping either one of them on a hot day. If I had to declare an overall winner, it would be the Dragonfruit Glow-Up for sure. It boasts lots of tropical fruit flavors that come together beautifully, and it's delightfully unique.
Methodology
The first four Starbucks secret menu drinks hit the app this morning, and I ventured out to snag them straight away. While the "offers" tab on the app (where you'll typically find the new recipes) hadn't quite caught up with the new drop just yet, thankfully, I was still able to order them.
After acquiring the goods, I drove home, gave them a taste, and typed out my review straight away in an effort to bring you the deets as soon as possible. As a lover of coffee and refreshing drinks, I was pleased with the new creations. Still, they tend to run on the sweeter side, so they may not be everyone's cup of tea. Once you try the ones that speak to you, we also recommend working your way through the new Starbucks summer Frappuccinos — they are yummy, too!