The Difference Between Starbucks Cold Foam Vs Sweet Cream

At first blush, you might think Starbucks' delicious sweet cream and cold foam are the same thing. While the ingredients are similar (some combination of dairy product or nondairy milk and sweetener), the final result and texture of these two additions are not. Vanilla sweet cream is made from a combination of heavy cream, milk, and vanilla syrup, creating a silky pour-in addition for coffee. This delicately rich creamer swirls directly into your drink, providing a general vanilla creaminess throughout iced coffees.

Cold foam, on the other hand, is made from a blend of milk, cream, and a sweetener of choice. The use of milk and cream is part of what makes cold foam different than whipped cream. This blend is frothed in a special blender to create an airy yet luxurious foam. Once made, it sits on the very top of a beverage, greeting you with a fluffy sweetness at the beginning of each sip.

To further indicate that these two add-ons are different products, both are in separate sections when ordering a custom drink on the Starbucks mobile app. For example, you head to the "creamer" section to add sweet cream to your drink. Meanwhile, cold foam has its own designated "cold foam" section.