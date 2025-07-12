Review: The Nespresso X Milk Bar Cereal Milk Latte Bombs Are Worth Trying, But Maybe Not Rebuying

Ah, Nespresso. The now-ubiquitous convenience coffee company is constantly crafting and innovating, something its loyal customers will be all too familiar with. While Nespresso is always coming up with its own creations, something we've seen it do more recently is collaborate with celebrities and other coffee or milk companies (for example, the pod collab with The Weeknd or the NOLA-inspired chicory blend it crafted alongside Blue Bottle). The seemingly never-ending push to curate collections that will make consumers' heads spin may have reached its peak with the latest collaboration: a partnership with Milk Bar that resulted in Cereal Milk Iced Latte "bombs."

I'm always excited to try new coffee creations (and I'm a fan of Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi), so of course I jumped at the chance to try the product. Plus, the concept is just fun — brewing vanilla coffee over a flavor "bomb" that promises to put a nostalgic twist on my favorite beverage? Yes, please. I will admit to being a bit wary of the latte bombs, and my hesitations were not unfounded. On the whole, though, I think they're a pretty unique creation, and I hope to see similar innovative releases from the company in the future. So without further ado, here's what I thought of the toy-like invention, based both on my decade-long experience being a barista and my intimate familiarity with Nespresso's other offerings (some of which you can buy at Costco).

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.