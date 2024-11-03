The Ice Mistake That's Ruining Your Espresso Drinks

Making an iced espresso-based drink really isn't that difficult. All you need is some ice and freshly brewed espresso, as well as the optional milk, creamer, and whatever else tickles your fancy. But the difference between a good iced coffee and an absolutely delicious one is in the details, such as how you add the ice to the espresso.

You might think to fill a glass with ice cubes and then pull espresso directly over it; however, that's a subtle mistake that could leave you with a less-than-perfect espresso, ruining the flavor of your chilled java. Ice should be added at the very end of the process, after you've poured espresso into the glass and added all your other liquids and sweeteners. Fresh espresso is quite hot out of the machine, and pouring that straight over ice can "shock" the drink. This makes it taste like it was over-extracted, which can kill the delicate flavors and taint your espresso with an overpowering bitterness and acidic notes.

That's not all: If you pour hot espresso straight over ice, those frozen cubes will melt incredibly quickly and leave you with a weak and watery drink. You want the ice to chill your drink and keep it cool as you sip on it leisurely — not dilute it in the process.