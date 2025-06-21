Does Costco Sell Nespresso Pods? Here's What You Should Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ever since its founding in 1986, Nespresso has been a big hit, and it's no wonder why — you can get the taste of a local coffee shop espresso at home with a machine that's relatively easy to maintain. But if you have a Nespresso system at home, you know how annoying it can be to get refill pods, because despite the company's impressive market share and global reach, they are not sold everywhere.

Well, you're in luck — Nespresso pods are available for purchase at your local Costco. The selection is limited, but that's the price of convenience. If you buy a Nespresso machine from Costco, you'll receive a nice sampler pack of company-branded pods. If you already own a machine and want standalone pods, however, your options are confined mostly to Starbucks collaboration pods. It seems like a good problem to have, since people are always trying to figure out how to make Starbucks espresso at home.

If you don't live near a Costco, you typically have to visit one of Nespresso's global boutique locations or research nearby stores that might carry the pods to get refills in person (retailers such as Target and Walmart often stock them, though at higher prices than Costco). Another option is to purchase a Reusable Vertuo Pods Kit for Nespresso from Amazon and fill them with Costco's Kirkland espresso blend coffee. While refilling pods is cheaper than buying new ones, however, the process can be a pain.