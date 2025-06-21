Does Costco Sell Nespresso Pods? Here's What You Should Know
Ever since its founding in 1986, Nespresso has been a big hit, and it's no wonder why — you can get the taste of a local coffee shop espresso at home with a machine that's relatively easy to maintain. But if you have a Nespresso system at home, you know how annoying it can be to get refill pods, because despite the company's impressive market share and global reach, they are not sold everywhere.
Well, you're in luck — Nespresso pods are available for purchase at your local Costco. The selection is limited, but that's the price of convenience. If you buy a Nespresso machine from Costco, you'll receive a nice sampler pack of company-branded pods. If you already own a machine and want standalone pods, however, your options are confined mostly to Starbucks collaboration pods. It seems like a good problem to have, since people are always trying to figure out how to make Starbucks espresso at home.
If you don't live near a Costco, you typically have to visit one of Nespresso's global boutique locations or research nearby stores that might carry the pods to get refills in person (retailers such as Target and Walmart often stock them, though at higher prices than Costco). Another option is to purchase a Reusable Vertuo Pods Kit for Nespresso from Amazon and fill them with Costco's Kirkland espresso blend coffee. While refilling pods is cheaper than buying new ones, however, the process can be a pain.
Nespresso pod options at Costco are limited but more affordable
One of the coolest aspects of Nespresso is the variety of flavors it offers. There are two types of machines: the Original and the Vertuo. Within each system, there's a wide range of pods with different blends, sizes, and flavors. Nespresso typically offers around 24 to 30 different coffee varieties for the Original line and over around 30 to 40 for the Vertuo line. There's even a half-caf version for those who want the best of both worlds.
At Costco, you'll find a few kinds of Nespresso pods for sale. Perhaps the most attractive option is the Starbucks by Nespresso collaboration. This package includes 68 Vertuo pods in four different flavors: Starbucks Espresso Roast, Double Blonde Espresso Roast, Caffè Verona Dark Roast Coffee, and Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast.
As for the Original line, Costco offers a variety of Nespresso pod collections and collaborations — including one with Peet's Coffee — but these seem to be available exclusively online. Considering that a pack of 50 Original coffee pods sells for $45.00 on the official Nespresso website, while Costco offers a 60-pack of Starbucks-branded pods for $36.99, it's easy to see why people would choose to shop at Costco. Of course, Costco shopping is limited to card-carrying members, but deals like these make membership worthwhile. Wherever you decide to purchase, be sure to organize your Nespresso pods in a way that clearly displays their flavor and type — it's key.