These Are The 12 Most Delicious Cheesesteaks You Can Find In Philadelphia

The Philly cheesesteak: much imitated, yet rarely reproduced in its full glory. It's a simple sandwich at its core, consisting of a hoagie roll stuffed with shaved steak strips and melted cheese. From this genius foundation blossoms a staggering variety of takes on the classic Philly sandwich. You've got spicy variants, Italian versions, buffalo-drenched renditions, and so many more toasty sandwich options that you could probably eat a cheesesteak every day for the rest of the year and never have the same one twice. But nowhere is the cheesesteak more treasured, or held in higher regard, than its hometown of Philadelphia, where this cheesy, beef-centric hoagie is less a meal than an art form. The bread is the canvas upon which those luscious steak strips meld with any number of cheeses to tantalize the tongue and ensorcel the palate.

Philadelphia remains the home base for most cheesesteak operations worth their salt, and in such a highly competitive environment, only the most potent cheesesteaks can emerge from the din of so many would-be chefs plying their trade. This list includes many such eminent cheesesteak restaurants that have become big-wigs among Philadelphia hoagie artists. If you happen to pass through Philly, this is your go-to guide for most delicious cheesesteaks you can find locally.