These Are The 12 Most Delicious Cheesesteaks You Can Find In Philadelphia
The Philly cheesesteak: much imitated, yet rarely reproduced in its full glory. It's a simple sandwich at its core, consisting of a hoagie roll stuffed with shaved steak strips and melted cheese. From this genius foundation blossoms a staggering variety of takes on the classic Philly sandwich. You've got spicy variants, Italian versions, buffalo-drenched renditions, and so many more toasty sandwich options that you could probably eat a cheesesteak every day for the rest of the year and never have the same one twice. But nowhere is the cheesesteak more treasured, or held in higher regard, than its hometown of Philadelphia, where this cheesy, beef-centric hoagie is less a meal than an art form. The bread is the canvas upon which those luscious steak strips meld with any number of cheeses to tantalize the tongue and ensorcel the palate.
Philadelphia remains the home base for most cheesesteak operations worth their salt, and in such a highly competitive environment, only the most potent cheesesteaks can emerge from the din of so many would-be chefs plying their trade. This list includes many such eminent cheesesteak restaurants that have become big-wigs among Philadelphia hoagie artists. If you happen to pass through Philly, this is your go-to guide for most delicious cheesesteaks you can find locally.
Pat's King of Steaks
Pat's is a hot spot for a reason — it's a hit among Philly tourists, and the website notes how fast the line tends to move, so be ready to order by the time it's your turn at the front counter. As the story goes, the restaurant's founder, Pat, used to own a modest hotdog stand in South Philadelphia's Italian Market. One day, he decided to order chopped meat from a local butcher, and after grilling the meat, he placed it on an Italian roll with some onion — boom, Pat's famous cheesesteak was born. That was 90 years ago, and Pat's is still at it, producing some of the finest cheesesteaks in all of Philadelphia.
The menu is pretty straightforward, but it still offers some very creative takes on the traditional cheesesteak, including the pizza steak and the mushroom pepper cheesesteak. Onions are considered a staple at Pat's so when you order, you have to specify whether you'd like the sandwich "wit" or "wit-out" onions, as they phrase it. You can also get yourself a cup of cheesy fries to go along with the cheesesteak, and it offers American cheese, provolone, Cooper Sharp, and even Cheez Whiz for the particularly adventurous.
1237 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Jim's South St.
Fresh, fragrant, and brimming with all the savory stuff that makes cheesesteaks a Philly favorite, Jim's South Street Steaks and Hoagies is a tried-and-true stop for those who need to get their cheesesteak fix. Located on the bottom floor of an historic South Philly brick building, this place is quite popular, so don't be surprised to see a line wrapping around the block. That line is a signifier of culinary excellence, as evidenced by Jim's "Best of the Best" award, which it received from Trip Advisor in 2021.
It's also a five-time winner of Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly" commendation, which accolades it has earned by virtue of its 49-year commitment to serving up mouthwatering steak sandwiches. The menu hits all the standard cheesesteak offerings, plus some interesting new things like the ham and egg sandwich and "Maxine's Meatless" sandwich for vegetarians. That said, Jim's will throw any of the offered ingredients into pretty much any sandwich, so don't be afraid to speak up if you want something customized.
(215) 928-1911
400 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Geno's Steaks
The Geno's storefront goes hard on the neon lighting, brightening its street corner with a potent glow that attracts hungry city dwellers on those warm, dark Philadelphia nights — and on the chilly ones, too. Geno's is a pan-seasonal kind of restaurant, one you can hit in any season for that tasty dose of supple steak and gooey cheese in a lightly toasted hoagie with just the right amount of give as you bite down.
Geno's is open 24/7, making it the perfect option for midnight cheesesteak cravings, which you can't be blamed for suffering after trying one of Geno's famous sandwiches for the first time — it's basically an experience unto itself. Just ask celebrities like Jaleel White or Mike Keegan, who can be seen on the Geno's website affirming the beauty of a good old-fashioned cheesesteak from this very restaurant. One of the specialties is a unique cheesesteak with fried tomatoes and oregano, which is worth every penny of the $17 that it'll run you. Geno's also delivers, which may help save a little dough compared to ordering through apps like DoorDash or GrubHub.
(215) 389-0659
1219 South 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Miller's Twist
What do you get when you combine one of the premier savory, breaded snacks with the succulent, meaty marvel that is the Philly cheesesteak? Miller's Twist has the answer, and pretzel fans are going to love it. Miller's has innovated a special take on the cheesesteak: The Philly Cheesesteak Pretzel Roll-Up. It's basically a large, deluxe pretzel, complete with large salt granules, only inside is a cheesesteak. How they manage to fit one inside the other is a Miller's mystery, but when you're biting into one of these bad boys, it doesn't really matter — they're tasty as all get out.
Reviews of Miller's Twist confirm that it's a must-stop for anyone visiting the Philadelphia area. And while it's not a traditional Philly cheesesteak, this still manages to be one of the best steak sandwiches in the whole area. So if you're looking for something a little unique, but still quintessentially Philly, this is it. And it's even located inside the famous Reading Terminal Market.
millerstwist@comcast.net
1136 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
SQ Philip's Steaks
Proudly serving the Philadelphia area since 1983, SQ Philip's Steaks is a colorful business with grub that lands right up there with the best of Philly's cheesesteak vendors. A family-owned operation, Philip's is now run by the children of founder Susan Baldino, who sadly passed away in 2019. But her family has enthusiastically taken up the torch, slinging top-notch cheesesteaks in the South Philly area and beyond. This business has a lot of different options for meeting customers' needs, including delivery, takeout, reservations, and even catering services.
The latter is often done through the Philip's food truck, an iconic, blazing red steakmobile featuring a large image of Susan herself, her smile promising classic Philly cuisine for all. The spot has got a huge menu compared to a lot of other cheesesteak restaurants, so hungry patrons can take their pick from good stuff like Italian hot sausage, turkey and cheese hoagies, pizza rolls, and even good old-fashioned cheeseburgers. SQ Philip's promotes itself as the perfect restaurant environment for casual family dining, so if you and your loved ones spot the famous food truck parked nearby, do yourself a favor and swing by for lunch — you won't regret it.
(215) 755-4820
2234 W Passyunk Ave No 3318, Philadelphia, PA 19145
John's Roast Pork
John's Roast Pork doesn't necessarily sound like an obvious place to snag a cheesesteak, but if you skip out on this joint, you're making a big mistake. John's is one of the top locations to get your Philly cheesesteak fix, and it's got the reviews to prove it. Plenty of notable reviewers and lists have singled out John's Roast Pork for its exceptional menu, and that's in no small part due to its awesome cheesesteak. John's has actually gone by a number of different names over the years, including "John's Lunch" and "The Shack," which is understandable when you realize that the place has been in business since 1930, when it was established by Domenico Bucci. That's a lot of time to form your identity, and Bucci's family still runs the business today.
Roast pork is the main event at John's (which for the uninitiated, is very different from pulled pork), but the cheesesteaks are legendary. The restaurant claims its sandwich recipes have not changed since opening day, which was almost 100 years ago now. Well, if it ain't broke, don't fix it — and ain't nothin' broke about those dang-fine cheesesteaks, which come in various forms including the pepperoni cheesesteak, pizza steak, and spinach Italiano with spinach and sharp provolone.
(215) 463-1951
14 E Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Woodrow's Sandwich Shop
Woodrow's is a true sandwich shop – the menu proves it, offering more than 15 distinct types of delicious sandwich, with perhaps the most famous of all being the cheesesteak. The shop calls it "Woodrow's Whiz Wit," a charming title invoking the colorful cheesesteak-speak that has developed around Philly's favorite sandwich. And it takes that cheesesteak seriously, too. It's got shaved ribeye, truffle cheese whiz, cherry pepper mayonnaise, and caramelized onions.
It sounds like the kind of thing you'd be so eager to consume that you might forget to chew. The sandwich even comes with a warning in all caps: "PLEASE NOTE, OUR TRUFFLE WHIZ IS NOT FROM A CAN AND IS MADE FRESH DAILY IN HOUSE. WE ADVISE AGAINST USING ANY OTHER CHEESE IF YOU WANT A TRUE WOODROW'S EXPERIENCE." With a dramatic admonition like that, adventurous sandwich lovers everywhere would have a tough time ordering anything else at Woodrow's. What exactly is the difference between cheese whiz from a can and the homemade variety? The answer is hard to express because it's found not in words, but in flavor, and you'd have to taste it to get it. Here's a hint, though: Homemade beats canned by a mile.
(215) 470-3559
630 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Sonny's Famous Steaks
Smack-dab in historic Philadelphia is Sonny's Famous Steaks, just a five-minute walk from the Liberty Bell. Sonny's has made the rounds in certain food circles due to its award-winning cheesesteaks, and once you taste the sandwiches themselves, it's hard to argue with the awards. GQ once named Sonny's "The Best Cheesesteak in Philly." Given that this sandwich is what Philadelphia's famous for, that's not an easy arena to climb out of with the champion's belt in hand.
It's won plenty of other awards from groups like US News and World Report, and it's even been praised in Forbes Magazine. It's pretty impressive stuff, and it attests to the truth of Sonny's hilarious slogan, "You can't beat our meat!" The Sonny's menu keeps it simple, paring it all down to the fundamentals, which means cheesesteaks, burgers, and sides. The sides include classic comfort foods like fries, onion rings, and mozzarella sticks. Sonny's also provides service for huge groups of up to 150 people, making it ideal for large-scale events or school functions. And if you order 50 or more cheesesteaks, it can deliver within 10 miles of its location, making it an ideal choice for groups gathering at big venues like parks or hotels.
(215) 629 -5760
228 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Shay's Steaks
Billing itself as "trendy and casual," Shay's Steaks goes all in on a Philly cheesesteak menu bursting with not only flavor but character, too. The hand-crafted steak sandwiches include fun entries like the "Philly Special," which contains New York strip steak, horseradish & black garlic seasoning, and Cooper Sharp cheese. At $21.95, it is a pricey sandwich, but the ingredients are top of the line. And then there's "The Jerrick," featuring prime rib, crispy potatoes, roasted onion seasoning, and more Cooper Sharp. New York strip and prime rib? Shay's isn't messing around.
Further evidence of its seriousness can be found in "The Big Ben Franklin," which contains actual Wagyu beef. That sandwich will set you back $36.25, but if you are looking for unbeatable ingredients, you can't do much better than what Shay's is offering. It also provides the usual amenities like delivery and takeout, but there is no denying that Shay's is basically the fine-dining version of the Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant. It actually serves legitimate steak dishes (that is, not in sandwich form), so it is a very unusual but much-appreciated combo restaurant that does a lot to elevate the classic cheesesteak from hole-in-the-wall to high-class.
(267) 804-7731
200 N 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Gooey Looie's
The aptly named Gooey Looie's is actually a deli specializing in hoagies of all different kinds. However, its cheesesteak (listed without fanfare on the menu as, simply, "Cheese Steak") is to die for. Or maybe it's more accurate to say that once you've had one, you'll die if you can't get just one more bite of the tender, melty combo of sliced beef and gooey cheese that defines Looie's most famous hoagie. This restaurant is known throughout Philadelphia for its titanic portions, delivering sizable sandwiches to customers with eyes bigger than their stomachs.
The Gooey Looie's website has a review panel where you can enjoy a random sampling of the happiest customers' testimony, including no shortage of 5-star ratings detailing excellent flavors and big old sandwiches requiring to-go boxes for home transportation. Gooey Louie's is not rigid about the menu, though — you can customize your sandwich to your heart's content, which is a real life save for customers with particular tastes. The above-counter menu display is laminated paper, and it has a real homey vibe that's reminiscent of those small-town restaurants halfway to the nearest lake — the kind with "home of the ____ burger" after its name on the sign out front. Little touches like that make Gooey Looie's a special kind of place with character that chain restaurants just can't replicate.
(215) 334-7668
231 McClellan St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Campo's Philly Cheesesteaks
A true-blue Philadelphia restaurant chain, Campo's humble beginnings go all the way back to 1947, when it was established as a combination grocery/butcher shop. Husband and wife duo Ambrose and Rose Campo, of whom the former was a U.S. army butcher, built their business from scratch. They lived on the second level of a two-story brick building where, during the work week, they and their children would trek downstairs to run the shop below. By 1975, the shop had been transformed into a delicatessen by the Campos' son, Mike, who took over the business with his wife Denise. The restaurant gained a reputation for its stellar sandwiches, chief among which was the cheesesteak.
These days, Campo's is known for its incredible selection of flavorful cheesesteaks for customers of every preference. Among many others, there's "The Heater," which features steak and jalapeños cooked in Buffalo wing sauce with jalapeño cheddar; "Maggie's Pizza Steak," which includes tomatoes and garlic, grilled with provolone cheese; and the "Works," a loaded hoagie with ribeye, sweet bell peppers, mushrooms, fried onions, and provolone. Of course, if you're just nursing a hankering for a classic cheesesteak, Campo's has you covered with the fundamentals, a $13.75 cheesesteak with ribeye and your choice of melted cheese — basic and beautiful.
(215) 923-1000
214 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Dalessandro's Steaks & Hoagies
A regular feature in the news and elsewhere, Dalessandro's claims it has kept customers "grinnin' from ear to ear" by the sheer quality of its cheesesteaks and hoagies. One reason for this may be the freshness of its ingredients. Dalessandro's receives deliveries in the way of bread, produce, and meat throughout the day. That takes some dedication, as does Dalessandro's assertion that the sound of a clanging spatula on a grill is comparable to a "musical symphony." Taste in music aside, all that really matters is their taste in cheesesteak, and that much is definitely not in question.
Dalessandro's keeps it simple, which is not uncommon for the menus of certain Philly sandwich restaurants. But the quality is there. The cheesesteaks are all made from delicious, tender ribeye, and the clean, uncomplicated beauty of its "Cheese Steak" offering would honestly be good enough on its own. But as luck would have it, Dalessandro's also serves a mushroom cheesesteak, a pizza steak, and even a variety of chicken steak hoagies. Freshness like this should not be missed by any cheesesteak enthusiast.
(215) 482-5407
600 Wendover St, Philadelphia, PA 19128