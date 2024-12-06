Why You Should Think Twice Before Toasting Buns For Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Whether atop smoky barbecue nachos, stuffed inside tacos, or just in a heaping bowl, pulled pork really is one of American cookery's great blessings. And rarely is it better than in a sandwich. Salty, rich, packed with depth and sweetness, the pulled pork sandwich is a marvel — and what is a sandwich without the perfect bun?
This is, admittedly, a subject of debate, and at the end of the day, it's really a matter of preference. Good, properly tender pulled pork will taste great on top of pretty much anything. But the next time you've made a batch, and you fancy a sandwich, resist the urge to toast your buns. This isn't a burger, after all. Toasting will dry your buns out, and it won't really give you much in the way of textural variety, either — any crunch they might have will likely be nullified by that juicy pork the second it hits the bread.
Instead, why not lean into that softness and steam your buns? This gentle heat, with plenty of moisture, will result in a truly luxurious, mind-blowing bite. A steamed bun will let the pork shine while nestling it in a comfy, cozy, pillowy soft home — slathered in butter and barbecue sauce, there really isn't much more you could ever want out of a sandwich.
What type of bun is best?
As far as choosing the best bun for your pulled pork sandwich is concerned, you've hardly a shortage of good options. There are a couple of tips, however, that can help you narrow it down. You're looking for a bun that'll give you a soft, pillowy texture while also retaining the structural integrity necessary to hold up under the weight of extra juicy pulled pork.
Potato buns should be the go-to here. They've got the strength and texture down, plus they have a lovely, sweet undertone that will complement the smoky barbecued flavors of the pork. They take to steaming well and are readily accessible.
Other buns with similar qualities include brioche, yeast rolls, and even Japanese milk buns! You could use a pretzel bun, which has a slightly more savory tinge to it, with a similarly soft, doughy interior that makes for a nice contrast to the sweetness of the pulled pork.
Of course, if you're cooking for a whole bunch of your friends and family, you can't go wrong with some warm, buttery homemade dinner rolls. Or, for an even easier crowd-pleaser for your next cookout or game day, get yourself some Hawaiian rolls for an easily assembled round of pulled pork sliders!
How to steam your buns
So, you've spent hours making the best pulled pork of your life, you've picked out the perfect roll to stuff it into, and you've got your toppings at the ready. All you need to do now is get that bun steamed, and you're in for a sandwich for the ages. But how to go about it?
The traditional method, at least when it comes to burgers, is to stack the buns on top of the meat as it cooks — bottom, then top. The steam the meat naturally releases as it cooks will rise up into the bread, gently warming it through and softening it. Of course, you could try the same here, resting your buns on top of a steaming pile of pulled pork, but that will likely result in soggy buns.
Instead, for hot-dog-cart-esque fluffy and plump buns, use a steamer. A bamboo steamer works great here, but if you don't have one, you can always jerry-rig one at home! All you need is a pot filled with a couple of inches of water and a colander. Get that water to a simmer, and then simply drop your buns into the colander to steam for a few minutes. You don't need to cover them — if you do, you'll run the risk of sopping wet buns (and nobody wants that). Once they're ready, remove them from the steam, butter them, and load 'em up with that pork and any other toppings you fancy. Delicious.