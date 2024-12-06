Why You Should Think Twice Before Toasting Buns For Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Whether atop smoky barbecue nachos, stuffed inside tacos, or just in a heaping bowl, pulled pork really is one of American cookery's great blessings. And rarely is it better than in a sandwich. Salty, rich, packed with depth and sweetness, the pulled pork sandwich is a marvel — and what is a sandwich without the perfect bun?

This is, admittedly, a subject of debate, and at the end of the day, it's really a matter of preference. Good, properly tender pulled pork will taste great on top of pretty much anything. But the next time you've made a batch, and you fancy a sandwich, resist the urge to toast your buns. This isn't a burger, after all. Toasting will dry your buns out, and it won't really give you much in the way of textural variety, either — any crunch they might have will likely be nullified by that juicy pork the second it hits the bread.

Instead, why not lean into that softness and steam your buns? This gentle heat, with plenty of moisture, will result in a truly luxurious, mind-blowing bite. A steamed bun will let the pork shine while nestling it in a comfy, cozy, pillowy soft home — slathered in butter and barbecue sauce, there really isn't much more you could ever want out of a sandwich.