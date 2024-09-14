The Ideal Cut Of Meat For Making Philly Cheesesteaks

It may only have a small number of simple ingredients — steak, cheese, onions, and bread — but the Philly cheesesteak is a genuinely iconic sandwich. With so few components, there's nowhere to hide, so quality is key. That starts with choosing the best cut of steak for the job. And for a cheesesteak, ribeye is king.

Along with entrecôte, côte de boeuf, and tomahawk, ribeye is one of the best rib cuts — and Anthony Bourdain's preferred cut of steak — thanks to the combination of fat and lean meat, which produces an incredibly rich flavor. It's best cooked fast at a high temperature, which is ideal for making the meal in a pinch. Alternatively, you could use skirt, sirloin, or strip steak.

However, it's not just the cut of beef itself that matters when creating this rich sandwich — it's also how it's cut. Thin is key if you want the best results, and that's hard to do at home without specialized equipment like a deli slicer. You can sometimes find pre-sliced steak or shaved beef in stores, which works well and makes things much easier. It might be a different cut than ribeye, but if you choose pre-sliced steak with plenty of marbling, you'll still get a good result. Alternatively, you could ask your butcher to slice steak thinly into slivers for you. Or if you fancy having a go at it yourself, you'll just need to follow a few key steps.