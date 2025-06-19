Provolone Vs American Vs Cheez Whiz: Which Belongs On Philly Cheesesteak?
Philly cheesesteaks are as iconic a regional food as America has to offer. This top-tier sandwich is also easy and relatively inexpensive to cook at home, provided you have the right ingredients: thinly sliced steak, a hearty bun, sautéed peppers and onions, and, of course, melted cheese. But what is the ultimate cheesesteak cheese for this Philadelphia favorite: Cheez Whiz, American, or provolone?
To answer this important question, Food Republic turned to Dan Whalen, author of Nachos for Dinner and food blogger at The Food in my Beard, to get to the bottom of which cheese is truly the best to put on a cheesesteak. Surprisingly, he explained there is no one ideal option — you can use multiple. "If I am making it at home, I usually do 2 out of 3 of the cheeses!" he exclaimed. "The key with all these cheeses is balancing meltability and flavor."
The expert made an important point, because the different melt points for each cheese make for a wide variety of outcomes based on how you use them. Cheez Whiz acts as a sauce for the sandwich, while provolone is less melted but enhances the flavor, and American cheese does a little bit of both. The "right" choice comes down to personal preference — and Whalen believes you shouldn't limit yourself to just one. "If you pick two, you can't lose. If I have to pick one, it's probably American," he explained.
Putting the finishing touches on your Philly cheesesteak
The real beauty when it comes to cheesesteaks is the amount of room for experimentation — just ask Pat's, a Philly restaurant with 15 types of cheesesteaks. We asked Dan Whalen if there were any outside-the-box options we weren't considering, and boy, are there ever. "I made a 'jalapeño popper' cheesesteak and was surprised at how well cream cheese worked in the cheesesteak. I also have loved Munster and gruyere in past sandwiches," he shared.
Of course, the cheese is only one part of the equation. You also need the right meat. For our money, ribeye is the best cut of steak for Philly cheesesteaks. If you want to get the perfect ultra-thin meat slices, try Ina Garten's freezer trick, which involves partially freezing the meat to firm it up and make slicing a breeze.
Then there's the bread. "I like to get a nice big sandwich roll in the bakery or bakery section of the grocery store. A baguette will do if needed," Whalen told Food Republic. "Pull some of the middle out to help with the meat-to-bread ratio." The expert also recommended warming the bread slightly to achieve the best texture and allow for easy ripping without compromising the entire bun. When it comes to assembling the sandwich, Whalen advised using the cooking process to help the bread reach its final stage of readiness: "Put the cut bread on top of the meat to soften, then open it up and lay it over the meat. Use your spatula to scoop up the meat into the sandwich as you flip over the bread."