Provolone Vs American Vs Cheez Whiz: Which Belongs On Philly Cheesesteak?

Philly cheesesteaks are as iconic a regional food as America has to offer. This top-tier sandwich is also easy and relatively inexpensive to cook at home, provided you have the right ingredients: thinly sliced steak, a hearty bun, sautéed peppers and onions, and, of course, melted cheese. But what is the ultimate cheesesteak cheese for this Philadelphia favorite: Cheez Whiz, American, or provolone?

To answer this important question, Food Republic turned to Dan Whalen, author of Nachos for Dinner and food blogger at The Food in my Beard, to get to the bottom of which cheese is truly the best to put on a cheesesteak. Surprisingly, he explained there is no one ideal option — you can use multiple. "If I am making it at home, I usually do 2 out of 3 of the cheeses!" he exclaimed. "The key with all these cheeses is balancing meltability and flavor."

The expert made an important point, because the different melt points for each cheese make for a wide variety of outcomes based on how you use them. Cheez Whiz acts as a sauce for the sandwich, while provolone is less melted but enhances the flavor, and American cheese does a little bit of both. The "right" choice comes down to personal preference — and Whalen believes you shouldn't limit yourself to just one. "If you pick two, you can't lose. If I have to pick one, it's probably American," he explained.