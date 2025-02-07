You Can Get Authentic Cheesesteaks 24/7 At These Philadelphia Hot Spots
While Super Bowl LIX is being played out in New Orleans, not everyone can afford a ticket to football's biggest game (with those prices, how can any regular person?). So while the two teams battle it out on the field, the majority of their fans will be in their home cities, Kansas City, Missouri, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ah, Philly. Kansas City is obviously known for its barbecue, but Philadelphia is the birthplace of the cheesesteak.
The ideal cut of meat for a traditional cheesesteak consists of thinly sliced rib-eye (skirt or strip steak in a pinch), provolone or American cheese, or Cheez Whiz, and onions — "wit" if you opt for them, "witout" if you don't. This is all served up on a roll, whose provenance can make or break customers' loyalty (Amoroso's are considered the gold standard). They are not to be confused with chopped cheese sandwiches, either.
If you're going to be in Philadelphia for Super Bowl weekend (or any weekend), and you want to partake in this grand culinary tradition, you have some options. And the best part is that you can hit up some of the most popular, traditional cheesesteak stops at any time, day or night — these restaurants are churning them out 24/7.
Pat's King of Steaks
The story of cheesesteak supposedly actually began in the 1930s when a hot dog vendor slapped some beef on his grill instead, then served it up on a bun. Its popularity grew to proportions no one could have foreseen. That hot dog vendor? Pat Olivieri, founder of Pat's King of Steaks, located at 9th and Wharton Streets.
Pat's is the OG, and while the original cheesesteak was just, well, steak, they have since gotten on board with cheese, offering the requisite Cheez Whiz, provolone, and American, as well as a Cooper Sharp — all for $16. You can find a great cheesesteak in New Jersey, as Anthony Bourdain did, but you won't find one more traditional than at Pat's.
Geno's Steaks
Geno's Steaks is the other elder statesman in the Philly cheesesteak arena, as it was founded in 1966 by Joey Vento. Located just up the street from Pat's, its owner was wholly consumed with serving up the very best cheesesteaks — so much so that he named his kid after the restaurant. A standard cheesesteak will run you $15 — $16 if you want a pepper.
The location is known for its ostentatious exterior, featuring a plethora of neon lights, all topped off with a giant picture of a cheesesteak and an American flag. Numerous celebs have stopped by Geno's, including famous actors (like Jaleel White), news personalities, and athletes (like Julius Erving and players from the Philadelphia Eagles).
SQ Philip's Steaks
Operating since 1983 and nestled further southeast of Geno's and Pat's at 2234 W Passyunk Avenue, SQ Philip's Steaks has always been family-run and family-owned. The passing of the founder and matriarch, Susan Baldino in 2017, led to her two sons, Joseph and Philip, taking over the popular eatery. Get a standard cheesesteak for $14 or add a pepper for $1 more.
It's a no-frills establishment, with precisely zero seating, and just a few windows with a metal awning overhead for ordering. The restaurant made news in 2023 when Ed Sheeran, who was giving a concert in town, came down to sign autographs (but mostly try his hand at the grill).
Oregon Steaks
The final 24-hour cheesesteak spot in Philadelphia is Oregon Steaks, and it's also the most recent entry, opening in 2013 off Oregon Avenue (hence its name). Another window get-up, Oregon Steaks also has some outdoor seating — and it's dog-friendly.
While its facade isn't nearly as loud as, say, Geno's, the light, bright blue signage that appends the building is still pretty eye-catching. Not only does this cheesesteak outfit serve up what the people want all day and all night, it delivers 24/7 through UberEats, too. Just note that the prices for a cheesesteak start at $10.50 in person but average $14.50 via delivery.