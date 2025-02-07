You Can Get Authentic Cheesesteaks 24/7 At These Philadelphia Hot Spots

While Super Bowl LIX is being played out in New Orleans, not everyone can afford a ticket to football's biggest game (with those prices, how can any regular person?). So while the two teams battle it out on the field, the majority of their fans will be in their home cities, Kansas City, Missouri, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ah, Philly. Kansas City is obviously known for its barbecue, but Philadelphia is the birthplace of the cheesesteak.

The ideal cut of meat for a traditional cheesesteak consists of thinly sliced rib-eye (skirt or strip steak in a pinch), provolone or American cheese, or Cheez Whiz, and onions — "wit" if you opt for them, "witout" if you don't. This is all served up on a roll, whose provenance can make or break customers' loyalty (Amoroso's are considered the gold standard). They are not to be confused with chopped cheese sandwiches, either.

If you're going to be in Philadelphia for Super Bowl weekend (or any weekend), and you want to partake in this grand culinary tradition, you have some options. And the best part is that you can hit up some of the most popular, traditional cheesesteak stops at any time, day or night — these restaurants are churning them out 24/7.