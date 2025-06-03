The Philly-Based Restaurant With 15 Different Types Of Cheesesteaks
Philadelphia has several signature foods like soft pretzels with mustard, hoagies, and the unique frozen treat, water ice. Most famous by far is the Philly Cheesesteak, that meltingly delicious combination of meat, bread, and cheese that's inspired dozens of cheesesteak restaurants in the city. One of the most iconic is Pat's King of Steaks, which serves 15 different types of this Philly classic.
What exactly is a Philly cheesesteak, you ask? Well, thinly-sliced or chopped beef rib eye, the ideal cut of meat for these sandwiches, is quickly cooked on the griddle and served on a crusty, Italian-style long roll topped with melted cheese and griddled onions. Cheez Whiz is the classic choice, but American and provolone cheese are also usually offered. Cheez Whiz is the most popular by a wide margin at Pat's, and gets owner Frank Olivieri's vote for how well the cheese sauce blends with the other ingredients.
Pat's sells regular cheesesteak, one with extra cheese, and one with no cheese. Ten of its other options have various combinations of mushrooms, peppers, and tomato sauce (pizza steak), while the other two are chicken steak and chicken cheese steak. Ordering tips are posted for newbies, which instruct them to say if you want your cheesesteak with ("wit" in Philly speak) or without ("wit-out") onions, as well as your cheese choice. "Whiz Wit" — with Cheez Whiz and onions — is the traditional, old school order. Also on the menu are hot dogs, fish cakes, hoagies, fries, and another Philly favorite, a roast pork sandwich with provolone and broccoli rabe.
Pat's place in Philly and its claimed history as cheesesteak's creator
Pat's King of Steaks is one of Philadelphia's hot spots where you can get authentic cheesesteaks 24/7, making it a popular late-night go-to after hitting the bars and clubs. Pat's and its competitor Geno's Steaks across the street are regular stops for national politicians campaigning in Philadelphia. Senator John Kerry was roundly mocked when he asked for a cheesesteak with Swiss cheese at Pat's when he was running for president in 2004.
Pat's has been in business since 1930 and claims to have invented the cheesesteak. Pat Olivieri, who had a South Philly hot dog stand, supposedly wanted something else for lunch one day and sent his brother Harry to get chopped meat, which he cooked on the hot dog grill with onions and put on an Italian roll. A regular customer asked if he could try the sandwich and liked it so much he said they should sell it. The brothers successfully took his advice. Cheese didn't get added to the steak sandwich, however, until sometime in the 1950s.
The Olivieris opened a brick-and-mortar shop in 1940 at the same South Philadelphia location where Pat's remains today and it's stayed in the family, with Harry's grandson now the owner. Pat's has always been a hometown favorite, but Frank Olivieri has said it first got national attention when a scene from the iconic 1976 movie "Rocky" was filmed there. Fans would later stop by to visit the movie's location, so Pat's installed a plaque on the spot where Sylvester Stallone's Rocky stood.