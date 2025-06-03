The Philly-Based Restaurant With 15 Different Types Of Cheesesteaks

Philadelphia has several signature foods like soft pretzels with mustard, hoagies, and the unique frozen treat, water ice. Most famous by far is the Philly Cheesesteak, that meltingly delicious combination of meat, bread, and cheese that's inspired dozens of cheesesteak restaurants in the city. One of the most iconic is Pat's King of Steaks, which serves 15 different types of this Philly classic.

What exactly is a Philly cheesesteak, you ask? Well, thinly-sliced or chopped beef rib eye, the ideal cut of meat for these sandwiches, is quickly cooked on the griddle and served on a crusty, Italian-style long roll topped with melted cheese and griddled onions. Cheez Whiz is the classic choice, but American and provolone cheese are also usually offered. Cheez Whiz is the most popular by a wide margin at Pat's, and gets owner Frank Olivieri's vote for how well the cheese sauce blends with the other ingredients.

Pat's sells regular cheesesteak, one with extra cheese, and one with no cheese. Ten of its other options have various combinations of mushrooms, peppers, and tomato sauce (pizza steak), while the other two are chicken steak and chicken cheese steak. Ordering tips are posted for newbies, which instruct them to say if you want your cheesesteak with ("wit" in Philly speak) or without ("wit-out") onions, as well as your cheese choice. "Whiz Wit" — with Cheez Whiz and onions — is the traditional, old school order. Also on the menu are hot dogs, fish cakes, hoagies, fries, and another Philly favorite, a roast pork sandwich with provolone and broccoli rabe.