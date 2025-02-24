Basmati Vs Jasmine Rice: What's The Difference?

There are two grains of rice in front of you. Both are white, meaning that the rice is processed to remove the bran and germ. Both are long-grain, meaning that each grain is about three to five times longer than it is wide. Can you tell which is basmati rice and which is jasmine?

For most people, that answer is probably a no. Among the many types of rice, the two seem similar. Both varieties are long-grain and are commonly white — although basmati rice can also be brown and jasmine can be found in brown, black, and even purple and red varieties — and as such, they often look nearly indistinguishable. However, the varieties have a lot that sets them apart, including their textures, flavors, preparations, and culinary applications. Even further, basmati and jasmine have their origins in two different regions.

Basmati rice is originally from the Indian subcontinent, most commonly found in northern India and Pakistan, while jasmine's home is Thailand, where the best version is called hom mali rice. These days, both varieties are also grown outside those parts of the world, and they aren't hard to find in grocery stores.