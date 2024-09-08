13 Secret Ingredients That Will Make Your Garlic Bread Taste Even Better

If you love ranch like I do, you might be drooling already — I certainly am. Obviously, ranch tastes great on bread, as is evident by the many sandwiches it enhances, but putting it on garlic bread? Why not? I'm simultaneously intrigued and surprised and honestly, I can't wait to give it a try for myself.

You could add up to 2 tablespoons of buttermilk ranch mixed into the butter and garlic spread, though maybe start with a little less and work your way up from there, taste-testing your preferences. It's that simple. There are lots of recipes out there that also add other ingredients to this garlic bread hack like honey, however, I don't see why you couldn't keep using a classic garlic bread recipe and just add ranch all by itself.

There's probably no need to describe the taste of ranch to you because I'm sure you can already imagine the creamy, delicious, herbaceous flavor without any help from me. Still, pair it with the savory, buttery, garlicky taste of garlic bread and it's sure to be a winning combination. It's not like anyone is daring me to go this route, but challenge accepted.