3-Ingredient Ice Cream Is The No-Churn Treat You Need To Try

Homemade ice cream is a delightful treat that everyone can participate in making. However, it's also a time-consuming process that can quickly eat up your day. There is a better way, and all it requires is two cups of heavy cream, one can of sweetened condensed milk, flavoring of your choosing, and an optional stand mixer. If you make any substitutions, you'll need to ensure your end product contains at least 10% milk fat to be ice cream, not soft serve.

When heavy cream is vigorously mixed, fat molecules form around bubbles of air, creating whipped cream. However, we aren't looking to just make frozen whipped cream. The sugar in sweetened condensed milk not only makes the ice cream sweet, but it also binds to water molecules, preventing them from forming large ice crystals when frozen. This delicate balance is what makes this no-churn treat creamy rather than a dairy-based block of ice. But you'll need plenty of mixing power to get it right.

While you can make this recipe without a stand mixer, it'll demand one heck of an arm workout. You'll first want to whip the dairy mixture into firm peaks, just short of a meringue. With a stand mixer set to medium power, this only takes a couple minutes. After whipping to the right texture, the real fun begins: adding flavor.