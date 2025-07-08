The Old-School Buffet Chain That Didn't Survive The Pandemic

If you're feeling upset that this classic chain tanked around COVID, and the sound of hitting up an all-you-can-eat spot sounds appealing, don't fret. There are still a few places that embrace the buffet concept. Before frequenting, you might want to familiarize yourself with these 12 red flags to look out for to ensure a smooth (and hygienic) experience. One option is Golden Corral, which is one of the largest buffet chains still operating in various locations throughout the United States. It features an all-you-can-eat dinner at $16.99 per person. The food lineup has some of the dishes Old Country Buffet offered, along with additional options, such as steak and baked potatoes, as well as seasonal desserts.

Maybe you're simply craving the idealized comfort of Old Country Buffet's southern-inspired food. If so, try your hand at making some of their dishes. For example, make the easiest mashed potatoes with gravy and pair them with a crispy country fried steak. We get it, it's not the same as a trip to an authentic restaurant, and it's not all-you-can-eat (unless you make a ton). However, gathering with some close friends and family can make it a comforting meal that pays homage to the old-school establishment's dishes and vibe. Oh, and don't forget to make dessert, such as a twist on their chocolatey pudding cake (served warm, of course) or transform regular ice cream into soft-serve to bring back the OG experience.