The Old-School Buffet Chain That Didn't Survive The Pandemic
If you've ever frequented Old Country Buffet back in the day, you know the grand allure of scooping huge spoonfuls of the best mac and cheese, fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, and salads (with all the toppings) onto your plate. Heck, maybe you took a couple of trips to the soft-serve ice cream station or dessert table to load up on pie or cheesecake slices at every visit, too. But sadly, the last Illinois-based restaurant closed in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While many businesses suffered setbacks during the pandemic, buffets like this one experienced even more significant losses due to the open-concept nature of the food. Additionally, while other places were able to accommodate take-out options, Old Country Buffet relied on diners coming in person to eat, which also stagnated greatly during lockdown, leading to their eventual demise. Keep in mind that it wasn't just this particular chain that didn't survive post-pandemic, because in April 2021, the parent company of numerous buffet-style restaurants, Fresh Acquisitions LLC, officially filed for bankruptcy. Some of the other brands that didn't make it through included Ryan's, Furr's Fresh Buffet, Hometown Buffet, and Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse.
What to do if you're craving Old Country Buffet
If you're feeling upset that this classic chain tanked around COVID, and the sound of hitting up an all-you-can-eat spot sounds appealing, don't fret. There are still a few places that embrace the buffet concept. Before frequenting, you might want to familiarize yourself with these 12 red flags to look out for to ensure a smooth (and hygienic) experience. One option is Golden Corral, which is one of the largest buffet chains still operating in various locations throughout the United States. It features an all-you-can-eat dinner at $16.99 per person. The food lineup has some of the dishes Old Country Buffet offered, along with additional options, such as steak and baked potatoes, as well as seasonal desserts.
Maybe you're simply craving the idealized comfort of Old Country Buffet's southern-inspired food. If so, try your hand at making some of their dishes. For example, make the easiest mashed potatoes with gravy and pair them with a crispy country fried steak. We get it, it's not the same as a trip to an authentic restaurant, and it's not all-you-can-eat (unless you make a ton). However, gathering with some close friends and family can make it a comforting meal that pays homage to the old-school establishment's dishes and vibe. Oh, and don't forget to make dessert, such as a twist on their chocolatey pudding cake (served warm, of course) or transform regular ice cream into soft-serve to bring back the OG experience.