The Step You Can't Skip For Crispy Country Fried Steak
Country-fried steak has been a staple of diners and Southern cooking for generations. After all, few things are more quintessentially American than a hearty cut of steak breaded, fried, and smothered in gravy with a side of potatoes. If you've tried your hand at this dish at home, you may have noticed it sometimes comes out less crispy than desired. Luckily, there's a simple step to fix this problem: double-coating the meat.
Despite popular belief, country-fried steak is entirely different from chicken-fried steak. One of the main differences is also the key reason why country-fried steak can end up soggy and chewy — two words you definitely don't want associated with your fried food or your meat. Country-fried steak skips the egg wash that gives chicken-fried steak its familiar breaded texture, instead moving straight to the flour dredge before hitting the oil.
Here's where the double-coat comes into play. When you coat the meat only once, the flour is more likely to fall off as it fries, leaving the steak exposed to the oil. This can make it rubbery. A second coat of seasoned flour acts as insulation, protecting the meat in case any of the coating falls off and crisping the outside into an even layer. Think of it as similar to how Korean fried chicken gets its extra layer of delightful crunch.
More tips to make the crispiest country-fried steak
Country-fried steak may seem like a straightforward dish to cook — and it is, in a way — but there are plenty of potential pitfalls when aiming for that perfect level of crunchy goodness. One crucial step is flattening the meat with a mallet to thin it out and tenderize it. This ensures the steak cooks quickly enough that it doesn't dry out in the oil or cause the breading to burn.
Speaking of the meat, cube steak is a popular choice for making this dish, as it comes pre-pounded. However, if you want more control over how much the meat is flattened, top sirloin is considered the best cut for country-fried steak. Top sirloin can withstand the tenderizing process while remaining naturally more tender than other popular options.
The temperature at which you fry the steak is also critical. It's not as simple as cranking the stove to high and tossing the meat into the oil. The ideal temperature for country-fried steak is 350 degrees Fahrenheit, which you can monitor using a fry thermometer. In a pinch, you can also test the oil by tossing in a bit of flour — if it sizzles, the oil is likely hot enough. Be sure not to overcrowd the pan, and use a wire rack to rest the steaks as you cook them in batches. This will keep them at maximum crispiness.