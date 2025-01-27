The Step You Can't Skip For Crispy Country Fried Steak

Country-fried steak has been a staple of diners and Southern cooking for generations. After all, few things are more quintessentially American than a hearty cut of steak breaded, fried, and smothered in gravy with a side of potatoes. If you've tried your hand at this dish at home, you may have noticed it sometimes comes out less crispy than desired. Luckily, there's a simple step to fix this problem: double-coating the meat.

Despite popular belief, country-fried steak is entirely different from chicken-fried steak. One of the main differences is also the key reason why country-fried steak can end up soggy and chewy — two words you definitely don't want associated with your fried food or your meat. Country-fried steak skips the egg wash that gives chicken-fried steak its familiar breaded texture, instead moving straight to the flour dredge before hitting the oil.

Here's where the double-coat comes into play. When you coat the meat only once, the flour is more likely to fall off as it fries, leaving the steak exposed to the oil. This can make it rubbery. A second coat of seasoned flour acts as insulation, protecting the meat in case any of the coating falls off and crisping the outside into an even layer. Think of it as similar to how Korean fried chicken gets its extra layer of delightful crunch.