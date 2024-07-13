How To Transform Ice Cream Into Soft Serve

The unstoppable allure of soft serve ice cream is one that has stood the test of time. Dating back to the 1930s in Illinois (though a seller in New York claimed to have stumbled onto it at the same time when his machine broke down), this sweet summer treat is nostalgic and refreshing, to the extent that it has turned us all into Pavlov's dog, sprinting down the street whenever the ice cream truck's jingle sounds.

But what happens when the ice cream truck is nowhere to be found? How do you satisfy that creamy vanilla craving without one of those industrial machines to pump it out? (Which might actually be a hotbed for bacteria, anyway.) Thankfully, you can make an approximation of soft serve at home with one easy hack. All you have to do is add store-bought ice cream to a stand mixer, and blend it with the paddle attachment on low until it reaches a soft, even texture. It won't look exactly like soft serve, but if you wanted to go the extra step, you could add it to a pastry bag and pipe it into a cone for a similar appearance.