13 Common Mistakes Home Cooks Make With Chicken And Rice Soup

Let's face it: Making chicken and rice soup isn't supposed to be all that difficult. You throw everything in a pot and cook, right? Well, kind of. Sure, you'll get something edible if you do it that way; it's one of the most comforting soup recipes out there, after all. Still, if you want to make a chicken and rice soup that a pro cook would be proud to serve, it takes a whole lot more than simply adding ingredients and letting it ride. In fact, there's a whole slew of common mistakes you need to avoid. Um, what? Yeah, but once you get your recipe just right, you'll never look back.

I consulted an expert, Jessica Randhawa, to determine the common mistakes we all need to avoid when crafting a batch of chicken and rice soup. She's the owner and head chef at The Forked Spoon, a site full of delicious recipes for family-friendly meals, several of which are versions of chicken and rice soup. Follow her lead, and your next homemade chicken and rice soup will be one to remember.