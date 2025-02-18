Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Chicken Noodle Soup

One of the first missteps people often make with chicken noodle soup begins before they've even stepped foot in the kitchen. Instead, it happens while roving the aisles of the supermarket in search of the perfect ingredients, often overcomplicating the recipe. Chicken noodle soup should be simple. All you need is chicken, stock, noodles, some herbs and spices, and your preferred vegetables — usually carrots, celery, and onion — although feel free to add potatoes, peas, and corn as well.

No, you don't need to craft your own homemade egg noodles or spend hours simmering a bone broth for a flavorful soup. If you have the time, you can make your own chicken stock in just a few hours, but it isn't strictly necessary. Chicken stock is made by slowly cooking chicken bones along a mixture of vegetables and spices. For chicken stock, this often includes sliced carrots, onions, and celery (also known as a traditional mirepoix) along with spices like black peppercorns, thyme, and parsley.

Haven't got the time for brewing your own batch of chicken stock? Fret not. If you're in a pinch, you can always build chicken noodle soup from store-bought stock, which is usually less salty than broth, or even canned soup that you add aromatic herbs and vegetables to, along with plenty of water. Finally, when it comes to the noodles, the best bet is usually to opt for frozen egg noodles, which hold their shape better than dry egg noodles. They also tend to contain less preservatives than other options.