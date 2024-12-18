Follow 2 Rules For The Most Aromatic Soups And Stews

For the best soups and stews, you need them to taste like more than meat, alliums, and vegetables. Otherwise, the flavor will be pretty flat and one-dimensional. Adding fresh herbs is one of the best ways to make these brothy, saucy dishes more dynamic and irresistible — but there is a right and wrong way to incorporate them. If you just toss in a handful of leaves at any given time, those herbs won't release much flavor, and will likely get buried under the more assertive ingredients.

It may seem counterintuitive, but you need to bruise herbs first to help them live up to their potential. Have you ever seen a bartender smack a sprig of mint before garnishing your mojito cocktail? They were bruising the leaves to release the oils, and that is exactly what you need to do when you make soups and stews. You can hit the herbs against your palm, press them between your fingers, or roll them around on your cutting board. You will see the color darken and the leaves will look slightly wet as their oils begin to release. Then, tear or chop the herbs as you normally would before stirring them into the pot.