Upgrade Soups, Sauces And Stocks With This 3-Ingredient Base (It's A Game-Changer)

Whether you're making a lazy home cook's Pomodoro sauce, a flavorful chicken stock, or you're whipping up a batch of simmering sopa de fideo (Mexican noodle soup), you're likely always looking for ways to improve upon your tried and true recipes. Isn't experimenting in the kitchen what it's all about? To get some tips on how to build a more flavorful dish, Foof Republic spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and culinary educator at Pinch and Swirl, to find out what she prefers to do in her own kitchen. And according to Stevens, there's one traditional technique that she swears by: using a mirepoix, diced onion, carrot, and celery.

Popular throughout various cuisines, a mirepoix is a combination of aromatics that allows you to layer in flavor from the start. While the term mirepoix is French, this same technique is called soffritto in Italian cuisine, and is also very similar to sofrito in Spanish. "Onions, carrots, and celery each bring something different — sweetness, aroma, and an earthy, subtle bitterness — they create balance," Stevens said. "You're not meant to taste it directly in the finished dish, but when it's done right, you notice how much more depth everything else has."