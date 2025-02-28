How To Doctor Up Your Store-Bought Broth To Give It That Homemade Taste

Store-bought broth takes a lot of heat for tasting pretty flavorless, especially when compared to homemade broth or stock (it's true – the homemade kind just can't be beat). However, not everyone has the time, or inclination, to roast chicken bones or simmer liquid in a big stock pot for hours. If this sounds like you, Food Republic spoke with Sarah Hill, recipe developer and food blogger of Real Food With Sarah, to get her expert opinion on how to make store-bought broth taste more like it took hours to make. "The easiest way to boost store-bought broth is by simmering it with garlic, onion, and herbs like thyme, rosemary, and bay leaves to enhance the complexity," she told us. This is also handy info if you want to swap water for broth, too, to give your base a broth-like quality.

Choose what herbs and aromatics based on the type of dish you're preparing; rosemary can be quite strong, so if you'd prefer to leave it out of your bundle, by all means. Try fresh sage for its savory, almost meaty flavor, or give your broth an Asian twist with some light, citrusy lemongrass. You might opt for whole garlic cloves or a nub of ginger; if all you have on hand are scallions or shallot, instead of onion, use them up. It's really all about using what you like, and what you have in your kitchen.