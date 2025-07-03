The Biggest Aldi Shopping Myths You Should Never Believe

Aldi, AKA "Albrecht Discount," is one of those stores that gets right to the point. You're there to get what you need and get out, which has led some people to refer to Aldi as "no frills." This seems like a pretty accurate description. It's not a fancy place, but it'll offer you some truly killer deals. The reason it can afford to price the stock at such low price points is because it sells a small range of products that it produces. So instead of offering six different kinds of Oreo cookies, for instance, Aldi stocks shelves with its own Benton brand of miniature sandwich cookies. And the private brands are not even a compromise — they're actually quite good, and some people may even prefer them to more familiar name brand items.

But with a reputation for being different, you are bound to attract at least a little attention of the wrong kind. That may be why so many myths have developed about Aldi. If you're a regular Aldi's customer, you probably know better than to fall for any of the following myths. But in case you're not in the know, check out these funny little urban legends that have grown around Aldi's unique grocery mystique.