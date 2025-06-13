Are Aldi's Copycat Cookies Too Close To Oreo's? This New Lawsuit Says So
Aldi is the grocery store chain known for its high quality products sold for cheap prices — it's also been known to sell 'dupes' of other popular items under its own name brand. But this time, Aldi may have taken it a step too far because the company is now facing a lawsuit regarding the copycats looking too similar to the original.
On May 27, 2025, Mondelez International — the snack company that owns Oreo, Wheat Thins, and Chips Ahoy! — filed a lawsuit against Aldi saying the grocery chain "blatantly copies" the company's packaging. When comparing the boxes of Aldi and Mondelez products side by side, the similarities are so strong it's almost harder to spot the differences. For example, the Aldi sandwich cookies that mimic Oreo are packaged in the same blue wrapper with a large cookie front and center angled the same way, and a similar white font overlay. Not to mention Aldi sells Thin Wheats in an identical yellow box with the same font colors and strikingly similar cracker images when compared to the Mondelez Nabisco Wheat Thins.
While Oreo may not be the original creme sandwich cookie, it has since cornered the market, and it's clear that Aldi is trying to give this cookie giant a run for its money. Aldi has yet to comment on allegations that the brand is "riding the coattails" of Mondelez's brand — but the lawsuit may bring about some changes to the packages you see on Aldi's shelves.
Aldi's dupes go beyond cookies
According to further Mondelez claims, this isn't the first occasion that Aldi has copied its packaging — other copycats include saltine crackers, Nilla Wafers, and belVita. Mondelez has allegedly reached out to Aldi in an attempt to resolve the issue, but the grocery store declined to comment.
Note that these aren't the only products that have Aldi brand duplicates. Aldi is famous for having nearly identical Girl Scout Cookie copycats of popular flavors including Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs. There was no backlash from the Girl Scouts about Aldi's cookies, hence why the grocery chain likely continues to release store-brand dupes. Other dupes include Toaster Tarts (Aldi's Pop Tarts), and Stackerz Potato Crisps (Aldi's Pringles).
Despite backlash from brands like Mondelez, many Aldi shoppers have no issue with the store's copycats. One Reddit user said they don't buy the copycats simply because they're copycats, but because they are more affordable and sometimes taste better than the original. This is likely what larger corporations are afraid of, as Aldi continues to sell its goods at lower prices. The results of the lawsuit have yet to be released, but with many shoppers looking for less expensive groceries, changing the packaging of Aldi's products may have little effect on customers continuing to opt for the cheaper option.