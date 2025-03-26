6 Aldi Household Items You Can Snag For Cheap

Aldi is one of the US's fastest-growing grocery chains — and for good reason. Aldi known for affordable groceries perfect for people on a tight budget, and its commitment to expanding sustainability practices in 2025 is commendable.

While Aldi is well known for its own line of brands offering some of the best (and sometimes worst) food, the many aisles of affordable household items often go unnoticed. In an era where saving money is more important than ever before, Aldi provides customers with budget-friendly options when it comes to important — and necessary — items like toilet paper, room spray, and trash bags.

Keep in mind that exact prices vary based on both the state and the individual store you're visiting. But thanks to Aldi's merchandise being 90% private-label, amongst other business model practices that keep prices low, you're almost guaranteed to find the best deal at the grocer. So, which of the grocer's household items are worth the trip to your nearest Aldi? Read on to discover six gems that you may not have realized you can snag during your next trip. And while you're there, don't forget your loose change — Aldi's shopping carts require a quarter to unlock them (don't worry, you'll get it back).