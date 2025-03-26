6 Aldi Household Items You Can Snag For Cheap
Aldi is one of the US's fastest-growing grocery chains — and for good reason. Aldi known for affordable groceries perfect for people on a tight budget, and its commitment to expanding sustainability practices in 2025 is commendable.
While Aldi is well known for its own line of brands offering some of the best (and sometimes worst) food, the many aisles of affordable household items often go unnoticed. In an era where saving money is more important than ever before, Aldi provides customers with budget-friendly options when it comes to important — and necessary — items like toilet paper, room spray, and trash bags.
Keep in mind that exact prices vary based on both the state and the individual store you're visiting. But thanks to Aldi's merchandise being 90% private-label, amongst other business model practices that keep prices low, you're almost guaranteed to find the best deal at the grocer. So, which of the grocer's household items are worth the trip to your nearest Aldi? Read on to discover six gems that you may not have realized you can snag during your next trip. And while you're there, don't forget your loose change — Aldi's shopping carts require a quarter to unlock them (don't worry, you'll get it back).
A jumbo pack of coffee filters
Are you a big coffee drinker? Luckily for you, it's easy to grab a package of 200 Beaumont Basket Coffee Filters at your local Aldi's. This product is perfect for starting your day off on the right foot, and will pair well with the many coffee ground options found at Aldi, as well.
Each filter can make about 8 to 12 cups of coffee — that's 2,400 cups of steaming liquid gold if you're doing the math. This product was spotted on Instacart for $2.19.
A 12-pack of paper towels
Do you also seem to go through paper towels like it's nobody's business? While Aldi sells various packs of them — including packs of two and packs of six rolls — the Boulder 12-pack Multisize Paper Towels is a no-brainer.
When you reach for this bulk product, you receive 12 mega units that equate to 20 regular-size paper towel rolls. And not only that, but they're also the fun half-size sheets, so you aren't out here wasting paper towels when you only need a small amount to wipe up a tiny spill. This entire pack can be found for less than $20, depending on location.
Heavy-duty aluminum foil
No matter how you utilize this handy tool in the kitchen, you probably run through your aluminum foil in what seems like no time at all. Luckily, Aldi can get you by with 50-foot or 75-foot rolls of heavy-duty aluminum foil at a fraction of what you'd be paying in a big supermarket.
Another product from Aldi's Boulder line, this foil may feel slightly flimsier when compared to other national brands, but for the price, we can handle it. This 50-foot roll is typically sold for $4.15 at most locations, while exact prices may vary.
Stock up on trash bags
Life happens. And when it does, you can never have too many trash bags. While Aldi has various options to choose from — like tall kitchen bags, flex odor control bags, and four-flap kitchen bags — we happen to love the classic, black drawstring trash bags.
This Aldi Boulder product is strong and flexible, so you know it can stand up to whatever you toss into your trash can. The package contains 28 large bags and fits up to a 30 gallon container. This product can typically be found between $6 and $8, depending on location.
Grab your favorite multi-purpose cleaner
Having a reliable cleaning product readily available in your home will save you on multiple occasions, whether you are spring cleaning or mopping up the latest spill. Luckily, Aldi has got you covered when it comes to name-brand cleaners.
If you're a fan of Fabuloso, you find get this beloved multi-purpose cleaner for a similar price to what you'd pay at other stores, between $4 and $6 for a 56 ounce bottle on average. Aldi doesn't typically offer the product as at a drastically lower price, but the convenience of it being in stock is our favorite part. It has a subtle lavender scent that will leave your home smelling fabulous, no matter which room you use it in.
Get a 12-pack of toilet paper
There is something magically time-saving about snagging grocery necessities, cleaning staples, and paper goods all at the same location. When you are running low on toilet paper, consider a run to Aldi's.
A 12-pack of Aldi's Willow brand toilet paper is equal to 48 rolls of the regular-sized stuff. The Ultra Premium option is a 2-ply sheet with approximately 286 sheets per roll — that's almost 3,000 total sheets of ultra-soft toilet paper ready to go. The product is typically priced around $10 depending on location. Aldi also offers some other options if you're looking for a different number of toilet paper rolls, but we recommend going with the 12-pack, as it's more bang for your back.