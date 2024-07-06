A Guide To The Best And Worst Foods At Aldi

In 1948, brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht expanded their family's grocery store in Germany, which was eventually renamed Aldi. Today, Aldi has become one of the largest grocery chains in the U.S. With more than 2000 locations in 39 states as of July 2024 (and counting), it's gained wide recognition as a bargain shopper's paradise. Of course, even with its low prices — which are cheaper than some discount grocery stores– navigating the store can be challenging if you're unfamiliar with the chain's specific brands and products.

While Aldi occasionally stocks brand-name food items, you'll more often find its own line of brands — such as Simply Nature, Specially Selected, and LiveGFree — on its shelves. Given this, you may be unsure which products are worth buying, and which should be avoided. As a regular shopper at Aldi, I've taste-tested a wide variety of its products, and am well-acquainted with what the store has to offer (both good and bad). Here's a guide to the best and worst foods at Aldi.