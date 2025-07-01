These Are The 14 Worst Yogurt Recalls In History

Yogurt's a pretty great dessert on its own. But if you're looking to kick it up to ultimate tarty dessert, then layering it with granola, nuts, and some summer fruit to make a delectable parfait is the way to do it. And if you just can't summon the wherewithal to do all that, the good news is that you can just pick up a pre-made yogurt parfait from your local grocery store aisle.

Even better: There are plenty of nut-free yogurt parfait options on the market if you've got a nut allergy. Although, as a just-in-case precaution, don't just content yourself with scanning the ingredients list. Go a step further and check the lot number on your purchase, because like customers who bought Bonya-branded low-fat yogurt parfaits in May 2025, you just might end up stocking your pantry with something that's likely to trigger severe anaphylaxis.

That might seem like a completely avoidable occurrence. After all, companies are required to declare all known allergens on the product label by law. But oversights do happen. In this case, Pennsylvania-based Knockroe Inc., the maker of these yogurt parfaits, failed to declare almonds as an allergen on the products' packaging. As a result, 113,676 units of mislabeled parfaits spanning 12 categories were recalled from retailers in New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.