Frozen Yogurt Vs Custard: What's The Difference?

A creamy frozen dessert can be a treat no matter the weather, but do you actually know what kind you're enjoying? We tend to lump things like custard and frozen yogurt under the general category of "ice cream," but in truth, there is much to learn about what sets them apart. Not only will this help you choose the best option for your dietary preference, it will also help you identify which style your taste buds actually enjoy most. To sort out these differences, we spoke with Katherine Sprung, pastry chef and founder of Squish Marshmallows, in an exclusive Food Republic interview.

So, frozen yogurt versus custard, what's the difference? As Sprung shared, "Frozen yogurt and custard are both delicious, but they're going to be different in taste and texture." While you may think of the texture of these desserts as being universal, the difference in ingredients leads to some being thicker, while others have a slightly more icy consistency. Of course, this means that each dessert takes on flavors differently, hence why you tend to find more flavor variety with frozen yogurt — it's slightly less sweet and creamy. Small changes in ingredients make a big difference in serving method, the best topping pairings, and the general enjoyment of these treats.