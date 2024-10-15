How Many Guests Can Costco Members Bring With Them?

Getting a Costco membership is often seen as a significant investment for the whole family. When a Gold Star membership is purchased, the primary member can include one additional household member, aged 16 or older, to their membership as long as they share the same primary address. Business members can add a third member to their account for an additional fee. Cardholders are also allowed to bring a limited number of non-members to accompany them while shopping.

According to Costco's Membership Privileges and Conditions, "Members are welcome to bring children and up to two guests into the warehouse." This rule applies to both primary and household cardholders, meaning a couple with membership cards can each bring two additional people, totaling four non-member guests, plus any children they may have.

Costco specifies that members are responsible for the behavior of their guests, including children, who must not be left unattended while inside the warehouse. Guests of cardholding members can walk around, add items to the cart, and even snag a sample or two, but only the member with a membership card is allowed to pay for items at both the checkout counter and the food court. If you break these membership rules, Costco reserves the right to revoke your membership.