For Salad That Rivals Restaurant Quality, Always Season Your Greens

Trying to make a salad at home that's as good as the ones you get in a restaurant can be frustrating. You might use all your favorite ingredients or attempt to replicate a salad you couldn't get enough of while eating out, but it never seems to measure up. Chefs have a few tricks for creating crave-worthy salads that are more than just a lead-in to the main course, and one of the most important is to always season the greens.

All food needs seasoning to bring out its full flavor. Seasoning your salad greens creates a more balanced flavor in the dish, because it allows the taste of the greens and the dressing to combine, rather than relying solely on the latter to add flavor to plain lettuce. Use table salt or fine kosher salt for seasoning, as they dissolve better than coarser varieties.

Sprinkle salt and pepper on the greens before adding the dressing, and don't forget to season the other ingredients as well. You can get a little adventurous by incorporating other spices, like garlic powder, onion powder, or even spicy cayenne pepper. For particularly watery components like tomatoes and cucumbers, consider salting them ahead of time to draw out excess liquid. This helps prevent the salad from becoming too soggy, and enhances the flavor of the salted veggies. You can even use the extracted liquid in your dressing.