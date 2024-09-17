The Mesmerizing Way Costco Slices Its Food Court Pizzas

If you ever wait in Costco's long food court line, you might catch a peek through the window at a remarkable device in action. In order to cut perfectly equal-sized pizza slices, the kitchen staff use a peculiar looking tool. Known as a pizza cutting guide (sometimes called a fence), using the device results in uniform slices every time.

The flat, circular, metal gadget has three pairs of bars crisscrossing its width. The space in between forms a narrow channel just wide enough to fit a pizza cutting wheel. The jig gets placed on top of a pizza, and then an employee rolls a cutter through each of the slots, creating six identical slices. Doing this as soon as the hot pie comes out of the oven avoids the most common pizza cutting mistake.

@hudsonhancock4 tada 🎉 Costco pizza is the best I never knew have a cut it until I saw this and took a video. had to share it so cool. ♬ Tada2 – DJ Bai

Costco's pizzas are huge, measuring 18 inches in diameter. In comparison, an extra large from Domino's is 16 inches. Costco's are a bargain too, with a whole one costing just $9.95 and individual slices selling for $1.99 per piece. Those baked for dividing are cut into six giant slices while the pizzas that are sold whole are cut into 12 slices. To get those impeccably consistent straight lines, after using the pizza guide to cut six pieces, all the worker has to do is turn the guide so that its grooves line up over the middle of the already cut pieces. Another three passes with the wheel cutter transforms the first six slices into 12.