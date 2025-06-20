Classic Ground Beef Meals We All Forgot — And Need To Bring Back

Ground beef feels like one of those all-American foods, probably due to the influence of the hamburger. The reason it's often referred to as "hamburger" is that long ago, Hamburg, Germany, had a particular harbor that was known for shipping out cured, high-quality beef. But even now, Germany regards the hamburger as an American special with those layers. Due to its surprising versatility, ground beef features in a wealth of different dishes and cultural cuisines. It's one of those core ingredients that you can transform into whatever you like, adding herbs, spices, broths, and other fixings to shape it into the centerpiece of a warm lunch or dinner that leaves you feeling full and content.

However you prepare it, ground beef is a classic that's not going anywhere anytime soon. But over the years, some ground beef dishes have lost the popularity contest, relegated to infrequently trafficked internet recipe pages. That's not surprising, given how much you can do with this stuff — a few recipes are bound to fall out of favor. And yet they have surely not fallen out of flavor, which is why we're here to remind you of these ground beef meals that are ready to see the light of your oven.