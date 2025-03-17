Here's How To Prep Lentils For Vegan Sloppy Joes And Make Them Taste Just As Bold As Beef

Lentils might not scream "sloppy joe" on their own, but with the right cooking techniques, they can bring just as much smoky, savory goodness as classic ground beef. According to Jem Mantiri, a vegan food recipe blogger at The Fruity Jem, the key is building big flavors from the start. "My number one tip here is to add bold flavors[,] since lentils don't have that inherent meaty flavor," she told Food Republic.

The first step is sauteing aromatics. Onion and garlic cooked in oil create a flavorful base that coats the lentils in richness. "I know that some people are both vegan and oil-free, but even adding a little bit of oil really helps to boost the flavors, so don't skip that part," Mantiri advised. This simple step builds depth before even getting to the seasonings.

"Smoked paprika, chili powder, and even cumin ... or coriander" all work to create that signature sloppy joe warmth, according to Mantiri. You can even toast these spices in the pan before adding liquids to help release their full potential. Then comes the foundation of any great sloppy joe sandwich recipe — tomatoes. A combination of canned tomatoes and tomato puree delivers both texture and tang, creating a hearty base.

"To boost the flavor further, I like adding ingredients rich in umami such as miso paste, soy sauce, chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, or even liquid smoke for that extra smokiness," Mantiri shared. Once the sauce starts to simmer, cooked and drained brown lentils absorb every bit of that bold flavor.