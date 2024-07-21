15 Secret Ingredients You Should Be Using In Your Burger Patties

Many culinary purists will tell you that a minimalist approach is the best way to create the perfect burger. While it's true that you can rely solely on high quality meat, salt, and pepper, this holy trifecta overlooks the potential of what a burger can be.

Sticking with the basics is great on paper, but what if you want a completely different taste profile or you're working with lower-quality beef? Simple burgers also require enough fat to bind the patty together, so how do you tweak your recipe if you're opting for leaner meat?

During my time in the hospitality industry, I've worked at a range of different venues, including a few award-winning burger joints. I've always loved making homemade burgers, but my time at these outstanding establishments taught me more than a lifetime of experimenting in my kitchen ever could. That said, I've continued to tweak my own recipes based on the tricks I've learned in the restaurant business. The list below is the result of this experience and includes my favorite secret ingredients that you should try out next time you're making homemade burger patties.