How To Make Ground Beef Without A Meat Grinder

Sometimes you reach into the fridge thinking you had a package of ground beef at the ready, but you come up short. Luckily, you can transform any old cut of raw beef into a mince without the use of a specific machine or attachment. All you need is a sharp knife — such as a cleaver or heavy chef's knife — and a cutting board.

Any cut of beef will work, but it helps if you can lay the piece flat. For example, irregularly-shaped steak tips might be a little bit unruly here. If you have a large cut — like a chunk of roast — cut it into about one inch-thick steaks first. There are a couple of different ways you can go about mincing. One option is to deeply score the meat, but do not cut all the way through. Flip the piece over, and do the same thing on the other side. Repeat this a couple times, and you will start to create some irregular pieces. Then, run your knife several times across the entire mound to mince it. You just created ground beef!

You can stop here for a coarse texture, or keep chopping if you want a finer consistency. You can also partially freeze your steak for easier cutting with less slipping and sliding, and then very thinly slice it. Then, cut all those slices crosswise to create small pieces. After that, you can easily mince the whole pile. For very thin steaks or small beef trimmings, you can just hack at them with abandon until the texture is fine enough.