What Exactly Is Beef Mince And Is It The Same As Ground Beef?

While the term "mince" is often applied to ground beef, both have important differences to keep in mind. Ground meat passes through a grinder until it resembles smooth strings with a consistent texture. Mince, on the other hand, is fed through large chopping machines or chopped by hand to create extremely small slivers.

Ground beef can be made up of multiple cuts, unless it specifies particular cuts like ground sirloin or brisket. According to the USDA, it can contain no more than 30% fat, which must come from the cut itself. Ground beef can contain additional seasonings, but if it includes added beef fat, it must be labeled "hamburger" meat. Neither ground beef nor hamburger meat can contain added "water, phosphates, extenders[,] or binders."

Mince may also consist of multiple cuts, and its fat content depends entirely on the type of meat used to make it. Unlike ground beef, it never includes additional ingredients beyond meat. Like grinding, mincing is a great way to take tough protein and make it tender by breaking it down into small, uniform pieces. Mince retains its texture once cooked, like small flakes of protein, rather than melting into the dish like ground beef. Mince is chunkier and chewier than ground beef, but can still be used in similar dishes, like in this beef kebab with pomegranate chutney recipe.

Understanding the nuances of taste and texture between each form of beef is important. It helps you identify which you need and which you may substitute, depending on your recipe.