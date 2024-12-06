The Biggest Mistake You're Making With Fried Fish

Preparing and frying fish can be a simple cooking technique, but it's the little things that can prevent your protein from coming out crispy and delicious. It's way more efficient to cook multiple filets at a time, but this can negatively impact the quality of your dish in several ways. The key to making the best fried fish is to not overcrowd the pan. If too many pieces of fish are placed in a pan at once, the temperature of the oil drops significantly. This lower temperature and moisture results in fish that's more on the soggy side and that even absorbs the oil, versus the crispy exterior that we love so much.

Additionally, a crowded pan gives you more moisture and even less room to flip the fish, which can create tears in delicate cuts like tilapia or flounder. Even if it requires frying fish in batches of two at a time, it's well worth the effort. This ensures there's room to flip the fish but also prevents the crust from steaming.