The One Type Of Fish We'll Always Avoid At The Grocery Store

One of the most nutritious foods you can eat, fish is high in protein, vitamin D, and of course, omega-3 fatty acids. There is one drawback, though — many people don't like the taste of fish, or at least "fishy" fish. That's where orange roughy became quite popular in the 1970s, thanks to its mild flesh (and a little rebranding from its previous name, slimehead). But Food Republic spoke to Kyle Taylor, chef and founder of HE COOKS®, about why you should skip this fish next time you're in the seafood department of your grocery store.

"Orange roughy is a fantastic fish," Taylor told us. "However, it lives in deep water and reproduces slowly, so overfishing is prevalent, which is why it's often recommended against. There aren't any sustainable farming practices, so it's best to choose something else."

Orange roughy can actually live to be over 100 years old, which is an incredible feat — however, it also means the fish has had plenty of time to absorb mercury, another reason you should opt for a different catch. Perhaps it's easy to see why orange roughy is among the fish a seafood chef wouldn't eat.