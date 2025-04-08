The One Type Of Fish We'll Always Avoid At The Grocery Store
One of the most nutritious foods you can eat, fish is high in protein, vitamin D, and of course, omega-3 fatty acids. There is one drawback, though — many people don't like the taste of fish, or at least "fishy" fish. That's where orange roughy became quite popular in the 1970s, thanks to its mild flesh (and a little rebranding from its previous name, slimehead). But Food Republic spoke to Kyle Taylor, chef and founder of HE COOKS®, about why you should skip this fish next time you're in the seafood department of your grocery store.
"Orange roughy is a fantastic fish," Taylor told us. "However, it lives in deep water and reproduces slowly, so overfishing is prevalent, which is why it's often recommended against. There aren't any sustainable farming practices, so it's best to choose something else."
Orange roughy can actually live to be over 100 years old, which is an incredible feat — however, it also means the fish has had plenty of time to absorb mercury, another reason you should opt for a different catch. Perhaps it's easy to see why orange roughy is among the fish a seafood chef wouldn't eat.
What kind of fish should you buy instead?
There are many other options for fish to buy instead. "Just about any firm, lean white fish [can replace] orange roughy," said Kyle Taylor. "Barramundi arguably is a 'better' tasting fish than orange roughy, so that would be my recommendation. It's also considered to be one of the most sustainable farmed fish, so it's a solid choice." Yes, unlike orange roughy — which, due to its long lifespan (and the fact that it can take up to 20 years to mature), cannot be farmed — for every one barramundi fish that gets taken, there is one to replace it.
If you can't find barramundi, you might also opt for tilapia or cod — both of which, like orange roughy, have a delicate flavor that is light and sweet. If you're also looking to replicate orange roughy's texture, try flounder, snapper, or sole. You can prepare all of these fish just like you would orange roughy, whether you were planning on giving it a nice pan-sear or baking it in the oven (just be sure to use Eric Ripert's skewer tip to tell when your fish is done).