The Popular Hot Dog Brand Sam's Club Serves In Its Food Court
Being a Sam's Club member gives you access to the likes of freshly made sushi platters and huge party-worthy desserts, but you might expend a whole lot of energy cruising through the store and lugging around those big boxes, jars, and bags. That makes the wholesaler's food court an ideal spot to fuel up before or after a bulk shopping extravaganza. While there are a few different options, from pizza to pretzels as well as sweets, the easiest and most affordable option may be the hot dog. And as luck would have it, Sam's Club serves up one of the most popular brands made with 100% beef: Nathan's Famous hot dogs.
Reviews on the Sam's Club food court hot dog are mostly positive, with some people reporting that they regularly pop into the warehouse store for it. Plus, the price on it even beats out Costco, clocking in at just $1.38 for the combo that includes the frank and a fountain drink, making it one of the things Sam's Club does better than Costco.
About Nathan's hot dogs
Nathan's Famous hot dogs are not only a Sam's Club member favorite — they're also popular at Major League Baseball stadiums, and you can pick them up at many grocery stores for grilling at home. But when the dogs were first created in 1916, they were simply sold at a stand for five cents by their creator, Nathan Handwerker.
Now, the company is listed as one of the brands under the name Smithfield Foods, which was originally a Virginia-based purveyor of ham that is now owned by the Chinese company WH Group. However, you can still satisfy your hankering for history and a Nathan's hot dog at the original location at the corner of Stillwell and Surf avenues, which is also the home of the legendary annual July 4th hot dog eating contest.
The original Nathan's Famous hot dog was seasoned with a secret spice blend crafted by Handwerker's wife, but the contemporary brand offers other varieties, too, including Hot and Spicy, and one that's infused with cheddar cheese. They're also available uncured, skinless, and in different sizes. And if you're looking for a switch-up from a traditional bun, you can even grab their wrapped options, with either bagel or pretzel dough.