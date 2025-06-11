The Popular Hot Dog Brand Sam's Club Serves In Its Food Court

Being a Sam's Club member gives you access to the likes of freshly made sushi platters and huge party-worthy desserts, but you might expend a whole lot of energy cruising through the store and lugging around those big boxes, jars, and bags. That makes the wholesaler's food court an ideal spot to fuel up before or after a bulk shopping extravaganza. While there are a few different options, from pizza to pretzels as well as sweets, the easiest and most affordable option may be the hot dog. And as luck would have it, Sam's Club serves up one of the most popular brands made with 100% beef: Nathan's Famous hot dogs.

Reviews on the Sam's Club food court hot dog are mostly positive, with some people reporting that they regularly pop into the warehouse store for it. Plus, the price on it even beats out Costco, clocking in at just $1.38 for the combo that includes the frank and a fountain drink, making it one of the things Sam's Club does better than Costco.