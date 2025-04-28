The Sam's Club Party Platter You Can Ask To Be Freshly Made

Sam's Club is where many shoppers head when they need vast amounts of toilet paper or bulk imitation crab legs that taste just like a seafood boil. The warehouse chain has expanded a lot since it first opened its doors in 1983, now offering online bakery ordering, and even a sushi counter in many locations, where trained sushi chefs (yes, really) are brought in to make up the rolls daily. Sam's Club also offers party platters made up of various sushi rolls that are perfect for your next get together. But if you're concerned about the freshness of the pre-made spread you were looking to take home, you can actually ask the sushi chef on hand to craft a new platter right then and there.

Of course, the employees don't have to comply — it might be that they're too busy to stop what they're doing — but if you ask nicely and remain patient, and it doesn't interfere with what they're already doing, chances are good they'll be happy to fix up a fresh sushi platter for you. Now, it might also come down to timing; some people have reported the sushi chef in their Sam's Club is only there during the morning. So, if you go in the evening, there might not be anyone behind the counter to complete your request. If this happens, don't count out the already compiled platters just yet — per the Sam's Club website, these trays are all "prepared fresh in club daily by Sushi Chef," so chances are rather low that you are purchasing day-old seafood.