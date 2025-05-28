The Best Sam's Club Dessert To Serve At A Party, According To Reddit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sam's Club was practically made for supplying food for large gatherings of people, from its sushi platters, which you can get freshly prepared if you ask, to its two-and-a-half-pound trays of macaroni and cheese. If you're having a party and want to wow your guests with the dessert, though, Reddit has decided what you should serve. On a thread in the Sam's Club subreddit, the most upvoted response for OP's question about what to bring to a party is the Member's Mark 1"x1" Cheesecake Minis Variety Pack (via Reddit).

Found in the frozen section near the ice cream, there are 63 mini pieces of individually wrapped cheesecake per box, with 21 each of three flavors: New York Style, Caramel Chocolate Chip, and Strawberry Swirl, and the entire thing costs less than $20 ($18.27, to be exact — though prices may vary based on location). The desserts have a 4.7 out of 5 rating on the Sam's website. They come individually wrapped, so you don't even need to zhuzh them up for serving (though you absolutely can if you're feeling fancy).