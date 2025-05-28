The Best Sam's Club Dessert To Serve At A Party, According To Reddit
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sam's Club was practically made for supplying food for large gatherings of people, from its sushi platters, which you can get freshly prepared if you ask, to its two-and-a-half-pound trays of macaroni and cheese. If you're having a party and want to wow your guests with the dessert, though, Reddit has decided what you should serve. On a thread in the Sam's Club subreddit, the most upvoted response for OP's question about what to bring to a party is the Member's Mark 1"x1" Cheesecake Minis Variety Pack (via Reddit).
Found in the frozen section near the ice cream, there are 63 mini pieces of individually wrapped cheesecake per box, with 21 each of three flavors: New York Style, Caramel Chocolate Chip, and Strawberry Swirl, and the entire thing costs less than $20 ($18.27, to be exact — though prices may vary based on location). The desserts have a 4.7 out of 5 rating on the Sam's website. They come individually wrapped, so you don't even need to zhuzh them up for serving (though you absolutely can if you're feeling fancy).
Ideas for serving up the mini cheesecake bites
The same commenter whose response was upvoted so many times on Sam's Club Reddit also had sage advice for how to serve up those mini cheesecake bites: "Put each one in a little fancy paper mini cupcake holder" (per Reddit). How cute of an idea is that for these little not-pies-not-cakes-but-secret-third-things? Since you have to let the cheesecake pieces thaw before serving, you could place the cupcake liners on a tray and then put the dessert bites into the liners at least 30 minutes before you want your guests to eat them (or before you're heading out the door).
If you are, in fact, the one hosting, you could also invite your guests to zhuzh up the pieces, which are delicious on their own, but could benefit from some toppings. Put together a toppings bar, including fresh or candied fruit, sweet sauces (like chocolate, caramel, or strawberry), whipped cream, and shaved or thinly sliced nuts. And be sure to include cocktail forks, like this gold set of 80 from Posh Setting, so your guests don't have to pick up any sauce-drenched pieces with their bare hands.
Other Sam's Club desserts Reddit upvoted
The Member's Mark cheesecake bites weren't the only dessert to receive a number of upvotes. One commenter on the Sam's Club Reddit thread also suggested a tray of cookies (via Reddit). Sam's Club actually sells no fewer than five cookie trays at any given time, out on display on the tables by its bakery. You have your Assorted Cookie Tray, which comes with 84 sweets for about $22, as well as your Seasonal Assorted Cookie Tray, with 60 cookies for $22. The warehouse chain also sells smaller trays for smaller parties, including an 18-count Chocolate Chunk and Variety Pack, and a container of 36 mini candy cookies, all of which sell for $7.78. Just as a reminder, prices may vary based on your location.
That same commenter also mentioned the Tres Leches Cake, a 10-inch in diameter sponge cake that has been soaked in a Tres Leches-style syrup, which encapsulates a sweet strawberry filling and is topped with fresh strawberries and a light creamy frosting. It is round, though — but instead of cutting triangular pieces as your party-goers might expect (the number of strawberries on it suggests just seven pieces), you could get more pieces out of it if you slice it with perpendicular lines, the way Chicago's tavern-style pizza is cut, and then also cut up the strawberries, too.