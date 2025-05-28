The Fan-Favorite Hot Dog Brand You'll Find At Many MLB Stadiums

Nothing pairs better with America's pastime like biting into a juicy, fully loaded hot dog while enjoying your favourite Major League Baseball (MLB) team in person. While not all baseball stadium hot dogs are created equal, there is one brand that baseball fans consistently root for: Vienna Beef.

It's not the most expensive hot dog in MLB, but to many, it's the most delicious. On Reddit, you'll find numerous threads singing the praises of Vienna Beef as the "one true king of hot dogs" (via Reddit). People like that it's a hot dog with a great snap and a genuine, beefy taste (beef is the first ingredient). While Vienna Beef didn't rank high in Food Republic's best and worst hot dog brands, people seem as loyal to this hot dog maker as their MLB team. As one Reddit commenter wrote, "No matter what ballpark you go to, if it's Vienna beef, it's good" (per Reddit).

Another person on Reddit noted that there's nothing like a Vienna Beef dog topped with "the full Chicago Garden" — a selection of toppings that make Chicago hot dogs unique (via Reddit). These include yellow mustard, green sweet pickle relish, white onions, sliced tomato, a dill pickle spear, sport peppers, and a sprinkle of celery salt.