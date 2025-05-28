The Fan-Favorite Hot Dog Brand You'll Find At Many MLB Stadiums
Nothing pairs better with America's pastime like biting into a juicy, fully loaded hot dog while enjoying your favourite Major League Baseball (MLB) team in person. While not all baseball stadium hot dogs are created equal, there is one brand that baseball fans consistently root for: Vienna Beef.
It's not the most expensive hot dog in MLB, but to many, it's the most delicious. On Reddit, you'll find numerous threads singing the praises of Vienna Beef as the "one true king of hot dogs" (via Reddit). People like that it's a hot dog with a great snap and a genuine, beefy taste (beef is the first ingredient). While Vienna Beef didn't rank high in Food Republic's best and worst hot dog brands, people seem as loyal to this hot dog maker as their MLB team. As one Reddit commenter wrote, "No matter what ballpark you go to, if it's Vienna beef, it's good" (per Reddit).
Another person on Reddit noted that there's nothing like a Vienna Beef dog topped with "the full Chicago Garden" — a selection of toppings that make Chicago hot dogs unique (via Reddit). These include yellow mustard, green sweet pickle relish, white onions, sliced tomato, a dill pickle spear, sport peppers, and a sprinkle of celery salt.
Another fan-favorite major league hot dog worth trying
While you can purchase Vienna Beef hot dogs at the grocery store to make your own stacked and loaded hot dogs at home, if you want to experience the beloved ballpark dog in the wild, it isn't as simple as showing up at your closest MLB stadium. Each MLB team has an official hot dog, and Vienna Beef is only served at Wrigley Field (home of the Chicago Cubs), Fenway Park (home of the Red Sox), Kauffman Stadium (home of the Kansas City Royals), and Miller Park (home of the Milwaukee Brewers).
Not able to make it to the Midwest? Vienna Beef isn't the only MLB hot dog that fans root for. An iconic hot dog brand that's also popular among baseball fans on Reddit is Nathan's Famous.
Like Vienna Beef, Nathan's Famous is a 100% beef hot dog. Founded in 1916 on Coney Island, Nathan's Famous was named the official hot dog of MLB in 2017. While the hot dog brand has become synonymous with New York baseball — it's the hot dog served at Yankee Stadium (home of the New York Yankees) and Citi Field (home of the New York Mets) – you can also find Nathan's Famous at LoanDepot Park (home of the Miami Marlins), Busch Stadium (home of the St. Louis Cardinals), and George M. Steinbrenner Field (home of the Tampa Bay Rays). While Nathan's Famous has an underwhelming snap, its classic, unobtrusive hot dog taste makes it the perfect base for a New York style hot dog topped with red onions in sauce and sauerkraut.