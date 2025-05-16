Which Popular Hot Dog Brands Are Made With 100% Beef?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hot dogs are a classic example of American food, even though they originated in Germany. Hot dogs have been popular in the U.S. since the late 1860s, when beachgoers on Coney Island fell in love with a savory meal they could eat without plates or cutlery.

The tubular meat has a long history of rivalry. As early as the 1480s, European towns fought over whose dog was first. Both Frankfurt, Germany, and Vienna, Austria (at the time known as Wiens, Germany) claimed to be the home of the first hot dog. Today, hot dogs are also known as "Frankfurters," so its clear who won that first battle. However, once this sausage made it to the USA, the fight over which Frankfurter was the original American dog began.

Frankfurters have since become the foundation of signature regional hot dog dishes like the Chicago dog and the Coney Island chili dog. They have also become synonymous with long sunny days in the stands at the baseball park. Sports stadiums have proven to be the new home for hot dog rivalry, with different brands becoming the "official" hot dog of specific cities or teams.

Hot dogs can be made with multiple types of meat. Many dogs you find in your local supermarket are a blend of pork, chicken, and beef. Frank aficionados prefer 100% beef dogs for the superior flavor and (slightly) better nutritional profile. Here are popular brands that are made with 100% beef.