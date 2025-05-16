Which Popular Hot Dog Brands Are Made With 100% Beef?
Hot dogs are a classic example of American food, even though they originated in Germany. Hot dogs have been popular in the U.S. since the late 1860s, when beachgoers on Coney Island fell in love with a savory meal they could eat without plates or cutlery.
The tubular meat has a long history of rivalry. As early as the 1480s, European towns fought over whose dog was first. Both Frankfurt, Germany, and Vienna, Austria (at the time known as Wiens, Germany) claimed to be the home of the first hot dog. Today, hot dogs are also known as "Frankfurters," so its clear who won that first battle. However, once this sausage made it to the USA, the fight over which Frankfurter was the original American dog began.
Frankfurters have since become the foundation of signature regional hot dog dishes like the Chicago dog and the Coney Island chili dog. They have also become synonymous with long sunny days in the stands at the baseball park. Sports stadiums have proven to be the new home for hot dog rivalry, with different brands becoming the "official" hot dog of specific cities or teams.
Hot dogs can be made with multiple types of meat. Many dogs you find in your local supermarket are a blend of pork, chicken, and beef. Frank aficionados prefer 100% beef dogs for the superior flavor and (slightly) better nutritional profile. Here are popular brands that are made with 100% beef.
Hebrew National
In the top three of our hot dog taste test, Hebrew National is one of the most recognizable makers of 100% beef hot dogs in the USA. These franks were initially designed as a kosher alternative to traditional hot dogs that sometimes included pork in the meat blend. Hebrew National follows Jewish dietary laws to create its hot dogs, using only beef and only certain cuts of meat from the front half of the cow. Relying on these premium cuts gives the Hebrew National frank its excellent flavor.
You'll find Hebrew National Beef Franks at most major grocery stores, where they retail for about $6 to $8 for a package of seven franks. They are also available on Amazon. You don't have keep kosher to enjoy a Hebrew National hotdog; the brand doesn't judge customers for topping their dogs with bacon, cheese, or any other topping you can imagine.
Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Frank
If you are a fan of the viral Costco hotdog, this is the frank you're looking for. These dinner franks are the same as those served at the famous Costco food court. Though the true original Costco dog was a Hebrew National, the warehouse giant switched to serving house brand franks in 2009 to keep the sale price at an affordable $1.50.
Each Kirkland Signature Beef Dinner Frank weighs in at ¼ pound, perfect for serving hotdogs for, well, dinner. Though not explicitly listed on their packaging, these dogs are also skinless, which is a sort of unappetizing way of saying that they are formed without a casing. So these franks will have a softer snap than links formed in a natural casing. Skinless franks are formed and cooked in a tube of cellulose, cotton, or vegetable fiber that is then removed after cooking. This results in a more uniform shape and a and less expensive hot dog.
Buy Kirkland Signature Beef Franks exclusively at Costco's brick-and-mortar warehouse locations. Members can also buy them online via Costco Business Delivery. If you don't have a Costco membership, it's worth exploring the option; in many cases, Costco saves you money in the long run.
Nathan's Famous Beef Franks
Like the Kirkland's dinner franks, Nathan's Famous Beef Franks are formed without a casing. The Consumer Reports team called this the "Goldlilocks of hot dogs." The sub Reddit devoted to hotdogs tends to agree, with many Redditors declaring Nathan's their "number one" dog.
The original Nathan was a man named Nathan Handwerker, who started his eponymous meat brand in 1916. Today, Nathan's markets its franks as "the original," but Handwerker was actually an employee of an even older hot dog maker, Feltman's (more on them later), which had made hot dogs since the 1860s. The relatively younger Nathan's brand is undeniably more recognizable in the U.S. these days.
The brand's savvy marketing doesn't end with competitive eating. In March 2017, Nathan's became the first-ever official hot dog sponsor of Major League Baseball. The partnership allows Nathan's to market itself as the official hot dog brand of the MLB, but individual teams are still free to name their own favorite dog (as you'll see later in this list).
You'll find Nathan's Famous Beef Franks at virtually every major baseball stadium and grocery store near you. If you like your dogs to come directly to you — and you don't mind ordering by the 24-pack — order on Amazon. Nathan's retails for around $4.99 for a pack of eight franks.
Boar's Head Beef Frankfurters
Specialty meat purveyor Boar's Head's Beef Frankfurters a premium hot dog. Boar's Head frankfurters are slightly smoky, with a snappy, natural casing. So if you're looking for that classic hot dog "snap," this dog is for you.
These dogs get their color from plenty of paprika mixed in with the beef, salt, water, and natural flavorings. If you enjoy the Polish sausage kielbasa, you'll find the Boar's Head Beef Frankfurter to be almost like a cross between a kielbasa and a standard hotdog. The links are slightly longer than a standard hot dog bun. They are packaged in a long linked strand that you'll need to cut apart to serve. The overall effect is very artisanal, very handmade, very demure.
Boar's Head founder, Franck Brunckhorst, was raised in Frankfurt, Germany, the original home of the Frankfurter. He started making his version of hot dogs in Brooklyn in 1905, more than a decade before Nathan's hit the scene. Franck's frank was based on his family's recipe of beef, salt, and a secret blend of spices in a natural casing. It stands alone on its quality and is one of the few hot dog brands you're more like to find in your market's deli case. At around $9 for eight links, they are a little pricey, but well worth the splurge if you only eat hot dogs occasionally.
Ballpark Beef Hotdogs
Ball Park Franks were specifically developed for baseball fans in Detroit in 1957, when a company called Hygrade aimed to land a contract as the hot dog supplier for the Detroit Tigers. Hygrade tapped the chief sausage maker, Gus Hauff, to create a craveable frank. Hauff added veal to the beef mixture, and increased the size of each link.
Hauff was also the source of Ball Park's famous marketing pitch "they plump when you cook 'em." It was Hauff's answer directly to Hygrade executives who asked why the Tigers preferred Ball Park dogs. The marketing new a great tagline when they heard one. And though the MLB chose Nathan's famous as the league partner, Ballpark Beef Hotdogs are still the official dog of the Detroit Tigers.
Ball Park Beef hot dogs are available in every conceivable size at your local supermarket, from traditional franks to bun-length, and beyond. They are also easy to find on Amazon and grocery delivery services like Instacart. They are considered an affordable brand, retailing for $5 to $7 for eight franks.
Applegate Organics The Great Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dog
Applegate Organics are one of the most clearly labeled hot dogs available, made with 100% grass-fed beef from Australian and Californian farms and featuring a natural casing. All ingredients, including spices, are individually listed. Nothing is hidden behind the catch-all term "natural flavorings," making this a great choice for folks with food allergies. For this, and other reasons we explore below, Applegate markets its hot dogs as "the cleaner weiner."
Applegate's transparent approach and commitment to organic, humanely-raised beef has made it a favorite among health-conscious and sustainability-minded consumers. The entire Applegate brand is built around humanely raised meat products. They also support environmentally friendly initiatives like supporting regenerative farming. If you want to vote with your dollars for a climate and health-conscious brand, Applegate Organic's Uncured Beef Hot Dog can help you do just that.
The Cleaner Weiner is no slouch on flavor, either. Reviewers on Applegate's website rave about the savory, slightly smoky flavor. Many also note that this frank does not inflame their food allergies. Most health food stores and health-conscious markets stock Applegate Organics hot dogs. It's also common to find them at Target, on Amazon, and via grocery delivery apps.
Whole Foods 365 Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs
While we're on the topic of organic franks, Whole Foods Market is ready to enter the chat. These all beef hot dogs are made with organic, grass-fed beef and are sold under the 365 by Whole Foods Market brand. Whole Foods 365 makes a point to put "uncured" in the name of its dogs (its also a common label on premium bacon products). You might be wondering what "uncured" means.
Hot dogs like all processed meats required some form of preservative to extend their shelf-life and maintain flavor and texture. Historically, this was done by adding synthetic nitrates to the meat mixture. Uncured hot dogs, on the other hand, rely on naturally occurring nitrates in ingredients like celery powder. Its unclear whether these naturally occurring nitrates have less of a health impact than synthetic nitrates. But going the uncured route for the franks is on brand for Whole Foods 365, which focuses on high quality, natural ingredients at affordable prices.
Find Whole Foods 365 Organic Uncured Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs in Whole Foods stores or on parent company Amazon's website. They retail for around $7 for six links, putting them in the middle of the pack price-wise. They are also often in a neck and neck competition with Trader Joe's organic hot dogs for the most affordable organic dog.
Trader Joe's Uncured Beef Hot Dogs
The cult-favorite grocery chain Trader Joe's has built its reputation on offering unique, high-quality products at surprisingly reasonable prices. Its hot dogs are no exception. Trader Joe's Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dogs. What makes Trader Joe's dogs special is their evolution — the brand has updated the recipe for this frank over the years, cutting out the sugar entirely from previous versions and creating a more savory flavor profile.
These hot dogs offer great quality at a reasonable price point; you'll typically find them for around $6 for a six-pack. Make the ultimate Trader Joe's hack and serve them on Trader Joe's Soft Pretzel Twists instead of traditional hot dog buns. Like a lot of the best Trader Joe's items, Trader Joe's Organic Uncured Grass Fed Beef Hot Dogs are exclusively sold at Trader Joe's locations. At the time of writing, the Trader Joe's offering was the most affordable organic frankfurter on this list.
Vienna Beef Franks
Vienna Beef is the official hot dog of the Chicago Cubs (specifically) and the Windy City, (generally). Vienna Beef has been made in Chicago since 1893. Vienna Beef represents Chicago hot dog culture so thoroughly that they even maintain a "Hot Dog University" to train vendors in proper hot dog cookery and the finer points of Chicago-style dogs.
Vienna Beef franks have a natural casing, giving these dogs a distinctive snap. The spice blend also follows the tastes of the Midwest, that features warming spices backed up by a slight sweetness. This flavor, combined with the sturdy texture of the frank make it a perfect foil for the vegetable-garnished "dragged through the garden" Chicago dog served on a poppy seed bun.
Vienna Beef Natural Casing Franks are popular with restaurants; you'll find them on many menus, especially in the Midwest. They are sold on the Vienna Beef website and Goldbelly. Vienna Beef Franks are also available by the case on Amazon.
Sabrett Skinless Beef Frankfurters
If Vienna Beef is the official hot dog of Chicago, then Sabrett is the top dog in NYC. Sabrett is the official hot dog of Madison Square Garden, and its iconic blue and yellow umbrella branding can be seen dotting street corners all over the Big Apple. The hot dog served on all those carts since 1926 are the Sabrett Natural Casing Beef Frankfurters.
What makes Sabrett stand out is their perfect balance of smoky and garlicky flavors. Unlike many of the dogs on this list, Sabrett includes hickory smoke in its list of ingredients. Inside the snap of Sabrett's natural casing, fans extol the dog's tender bite and consistent texture of 100% beef. For a full New York hot dog cart experience, you'll want Sabrett's onions in sauce, too.
Most grocers and markets in the New York City area only sell the skinless Sabrett hot dog varieties. You can buy Sabrett Natural Casing Beef Frankfurters on Amazon. If you're more of a "one dog at a time" shopper, stop by a hot dog street vendor operating under the Sabrett umbrella next time you're in the Big Apple.
Feltman's of Coney Island Uncured Beef Frankfurters
Feltman's of Coney Island brings the historic hot dog experience to life. Feltman's appears to be the inventor of the American style hot dog when Charles Feltman, a German immigrant, began selling sausages on rolls from his food cart on Coney Island in 1867. His business grew so profitable, that he eventually opened a lavish restaurant, The German Gardens. The Gardens employed more than 1,000 workers (one of whom was Nathan Handwerker, founder of Nathan's Famous hot dogs) and included several hot dog grills. The Feltman empire struggled after the founder's death in 1910, and went under completely when his sons sold the business in 1954. The brand was in hibernation until 2015, when brothers Michael and Joe Quinn revived the brand.
Today's Feltman's hot dogs don't stray far from Charles Feltman's original recipe, which includes a proprietary blend of spices, a bit of sugar, sheep casing, and a round of natural smoking. The natural casing provides the classic hot dog snap. Though if snapping isn't your thing, Feltman's make a skinless variety, too. Choose Feltman's of Coney Island when you want a taste of history, or simply enjoy a well-smoked meat.
Feltman's franks are sold on the Feltman's website and in grocery chains like Whole Foods Market and Stop N Shop. They are not currently available on third-party marketplaces like Amazon or Goldbelly. Though they are the house dog of the oldest continuously operating tavern in the U.S.; New York City's McSorley's Old Ale House, where you can get a Feltman's hot dog for $6.50.
Wellshire Farms All Natural Premium Beef Franks
Wellshire Farms Beef Franks stand out for minimal seasoning that lets the meat shine, and the commitment to all-natural, antibiotic-free beef, minimal processing, and clearly disclosed ingredients has earned them a devoted fan base. There's definitely no "mystery meat" here.
Like many franks on this list, Wellshire Farms' dogs are uncured, relying on the naturally occurring nitrates in the included celery powder and sea salt to preserve the meat. Like Feltman's, Wellshire also includes a small amount of sugar on the ingredient list, creating a balanced smoky-sweet flavor profile. Like the most affordable options on this list, Wellshire Farms all Natural Beef Franks are skinless. They are a great option when you want a high quality beef hot dog without a casing.
Wellshire Farms Beef Franks are sold exclusively by Whole Foods Market. Which means you can also find them on Amazon, as it is Whole Foods' parent company. They retail for $5.99 for a pack of six franks, which is incredibly affordable for the quality.
KC Cattle Company Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs
If you feel like popping your collar on a gourmet dog, premium beef is what you want. Luckily KC Cattle Company's Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs are here to offer you hot dog luxury. These franks are crafted from American Wagyu beef, a breed that is prized worldwide for its extraordinary marbling which adds richness and complexity to the meat.
What makes KC Cattle Company Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs truly special is its rich, buttery, melt-in-your-mouth flavor. These substantial links are deeply beefy in a way that elevates the humble hot dog to gourmet status. You'll want to cook these dogs more gently than others on our list. KC Cattle Company specifically advises against charring the casing, as extreme heat can cause that prized intramuscular fat to cook out of the meat. Instead, the brand recommends cooking these franks over medium heat until just heated through, preserving that signature Wagyu richness. At $39.99 for 16 links (about $2.50 per hot dog), these aren't everyday franks — they're special occasion treats that you'll want to cook with care.
KC Cattle Company was founded by veteran Patrick Montgomery after his military service and the company employs fellow veterans. So you can feel good supporting a veteran-owned business while getting your gourmet meat fix. You'll have to order them online directly from the KC Cattle Company website, but KC Cattle Company ships to all 50 states. So just plan a few days ahead for your next fancy hot dog dinner.