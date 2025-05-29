If only the acquisition of Smithfield by WH Group was just a simple company purchase. The truth is, the Chinese company's takeover of one of the largest pork producers in the U.S. was riddled with criticism. Some of it came from the American government, citing national security concerns about so much of the country's pork supply being in WH Group's hands. Some lawmakers even accused the Chinese Communist Party of attempting to infiltrate American markets. There were also concerns that the acquisition would lead to China exporting its lower-quality pork products into the U.S., though Smithfield countered this by stating it would actually work the other way around, allowing Smithfield products to permeate Asian markets.

WH Group has also taken hits to its reputation, including the discovery that a drug banned in both China and the U.S. was found in its pork products. Then there's the overall treatment of animals destined for food in China; if American animal welfare laws are middling at best, China currently lacks comprehensive, national laws specifically regulating the humane treatment of livestock. While Smithfield must continue to abide by American laws, thanks to a California regulation, that could be rolled back if Congress passes the Farm Bill, which currently includes a provision widely known as the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act. This legislation opposes stricter state laws concerning animal welfare.